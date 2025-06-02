Home
FDA Suspended Zepto’s Dharavi Centre After Fungus Growth Discovered In Food Items

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd’s Dharavi distribution outlet — a key supply node for quick-commerce platform Zepto — after an inspection revealed serious breaches of food safety regulations.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licence of Kiranakart Technologies Pvt Ltd’s Dharavi distribution outlet — a key supply node for quick-commerce platform Zepto — after an inspection revealed serious breaches of food safety regulations.

The inspection, conducted on Saturday by Food Safety Officer Ram Bodke, was initiated at the directive of Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State for FDA, and supervised by Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane. The findings have raised pressing concerns about the handling and storage of food products at the facility, which caters to a densely populated urban area.

Rotting Food, Poor Hygiene Among Violations

During the site inspection, FDA officials reportedly uncovered visible fungal growth on some food items, stagnant water around storage zones, and floors that were wet and visibly unclean. Officials also cited improperly maintained cold storage temperatures and the storage of food items directly on the ground — a clear violation of hygiene norms under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Perhaps most alarming was the FDA’s claim that expired goods were found stored alongside fresh inventory, without any form of separation or labeling to distinguish them. Such oversight, the authority warned, poses a serious risk to consumer health.

In light of these findings, Assistant Commissioner of Food, Anupamaa Balasaheb Patil, issued an immediate suspension order under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety Act. The order explicitly bars the Dharavi unit from conducting any business until it proves full compliance and obtains reapproval from the licensing authority.

No Official Word from Zepto Yet

While an official statement from Zepto is still awaited, the company is expected to respond to the suspension order and lay out corrective measures. The Dharavi centre will remain non-operational until it passes a follow-up FDA inspection and receives formal clearance.

Commenting on the crackdown, FDA Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar said, “Public health cannot be compromised. We are committed to strict and transparent enforcement of food safety laws.”

