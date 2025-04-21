Home
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
‘Feels Like Standing On The Moon’, Aditya Thackeray Slams Poor Road Quality In Mumbai

With monsoon around the corner, Thackeray criticised the late and substandard roadwork, accused contractors of corruption, and demanded immediate accountability.

‘Feels Like Standing On The Moon’, Aditya Thackeray Slams Poor Road Quality In Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray


Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA from Worli, Aditya Thackeray, on Monday criticised the poor condition of roads in his constituency, accusing the agency responsible for ongoing construction work of delivering substandard results.

Speaking to the media, Thackeray pointed out that with the monsoon season approaching, road repairs were being carried out too late and are being done poorly.

“I had predicted that people would suffer due to the agency. It is now coming true. While the monsoon is approaching, concrete work is going on. It feels like we are standing on the moon. This road was built 15 days ago. It is of poor quality. The agency has only started work to extract money,” Thackeray said, highlighting the poor condition of the roads.

He expressed frustration over the lack of accountability for the contractors and questioned when the authorities would take action against them for their shoddy work.

“When will action be taken against the agency… when will action be taken against the contractors? The drain has not been cleaned, but the treasury has been cleaned,” he added.

The MLA also voiced concern over the state of the city’s rivers, citing the Poisar and Mithi rivers as examples of environmental neglect.

“A photo of the Poisar River has come to light. The Mithi River is also unclean. The Municipal Corporation should hold a meeting in this regard before the monsoon,” he urged.

Meanwhile, on a separate issue, Thackeray supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement in Boston regarding the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Criticisms on BJP

Backing Gandhi, Thackeray said, “His statement is 100% correct because the whole world knows that the Election Commission is administered from the BJP office.”

While addressing the Indian diaspora in Boston, Rahul Gandhi, citing the example of the Maharashtra elections, stated that there was an addition of 65 lakh voters to the voter list in two hours, which was impossible.

He claimed, “More people voted in Maharashtra than the total number of people in Maharashtra, and this is a fact… the Election Commission gave us a figure in the evening around 5:30 p.m., and in two hours around 7:30 p.m., 65 lakh voters had voted, which is physically impossible.

However, sources in the Election Commission have previously stated that allegations made by Political parties about manipulated electoral rolls were unfounded. According to sources, hardly any first or second appeals were made under Section 24 of the Representation of People Act, or correction of any entries in Electoral Rolls (Section 22) or Inclusion (Section 23) during the recent Special Summary Revision published on January 6-7, 2025.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Your Country Is A Great Country’: Cardinal Cleemis Recalls Pope Francis’ Love For India

