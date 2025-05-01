Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Female Vibrators In Digha: Mamata Banerjee’s Government Makes An Embarrassing Mistake While Promoting New Jagannath Temple In Digha

Female Vibrators In Digha: Mamata Banerjee’s Government Makes An Embarrassing Mistake While Promoting New Jagannath Temple In Digha

The problematic phrase appeared on the embedded navigation map intended to show key landmarks near the temple.

Female Vibrators In Digha: Mamata Banerjee’s Government Makes An Embarrassing Mistake While Promoting New Jagannath Temple In Digha

An advertisement on the Jagannath temple in Digha issued by the West Bengal government and carried across India by newspapers had an embarrassing mistake


A recent advertisement by the West Bengal government promoting the new Jagannath Temple in Digha sparked controversy due to an unexpected and inappropriate map entry — “Female Vibrators in Digha.”

The double-page newspaper ad, published on April 30, coincided with the temple’s consecration (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony and featured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Embarrassment Amid Soft Hindutva Campaign

The ad campaign, released in multiple English and Bengali newspapers across India, aimed to highlight the state’s soft Hindutva push through the ₹250-crore Jagannath Dham project.

However, the inclusion of an unrelated Google Maps listing titled “Female Vibrators in Digha” left the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress red-faced, particularly as the project was intended to appeal to Hindu sentiments following recent anti-waqf law protests.

What Went Wrong with the Map?

The problematic phrase appeared on the embedded navigation map intended to show key landmarks near the temple. It was marked with a shopping bag icon, located between Amrabati Park and Jagannath Ghat. Observers believe the map was lifted from an online source like Google Maps without thorough scrutiny.

Social media users quickly noticed the blunder.

Bengaluru-based marketing expert Karthik flagged the incident on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a lesson in thoroughly proofreading content before publication, especially when using map screenshots in large print formats.

The BJP wasted no time in criticizing the Mamata Banerjee government. Amit Malviya called the incident “deeply disgraceful” and accused the TMC of insulting Hindu beliefs deliberately. “Such actions reflect a lack of genuine devotion and expose politically driven motives,” he wrote.

About the Digha Jagannath Temple

The newly inaugurated temple, situated about 180 km from Kolkata in the popular beach town of Digha, mirrors the iconic Jagannath Temple of Puri. Built in the traditional Kalinga architectural style, it features distinctive gates such as Singhadwar, Hastidwar, and Ashwadwar, and is spread across 20 acres.

Constructed with pink sandstone from Rajasthan and crafted by over 800 artisans, the temple also houses shrines for Goddess Lakshmi and a Bhogshala for religious offerings. Sacred water from several pilgrimage sites was used during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Mamata Banerjee’s Remarks on the Temple

At the inauguration, Mamata Banerjee described the Digha Jagannath Dham as “a glorious testament to Bengal’s enduring devotion and cultural richness.” She emphasized that every aspect of the temple reflects the unity and spiritual spirit of the people of Bengal.

While Digha remains a favored weekend getaway for many from Kolkata, its reputation has evolved. The town has seen a rise in massage parlors and questionable spas, and is increasingly frequented by young professionals and students.

The controversial map entry, unfortunately, reflects some of these recent developments.

