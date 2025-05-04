Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  Ferozepur Cantonment Conducts 30-Minute Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Ferozepur Cantonment Conducts 30-Minute Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Ferozepur Cantonment plunged into darkness for a 30-minute blackout drill late Sunday night. The PSPCL-led exercise, ordered by senior officials, tested emergency readiness as hooters wailed and security forces tightened surveillance across the border district.

Ferozepur Cantonment Conducts 30-Minute Blackout Drill Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Ferozepur Cantonment conducts 30-minute blackout drill amid rising India-Pakistan tensions; power cut, heightened security in place.


In a display of heightened vigilance amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan, Ferozepur Cantonment carried out a 30-minute blackout rehearsal on Sunday night. The security preparedness exercise, held from 9:00 PM to 9:30 PM, aimed to test the area’s readiness to implement blackout procedures during periods of potential threat.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) suspended electricity supply across the region for the duration of the drill, while hooters blared continuously, alerting residents and simulating real-time emergency conditions.

“Police are fully alert”: SHO Ferozepur Cantonment

Speaking about the exercise, Gurjant Singh, Station House Officer at Ferozepur Cantt Police Station, said, “The blackout was done from 9 PM to 9:30 PM. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with their light turned on, it was turned off… Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections.”

This coordinated effort ensured that the blackout was enforced across public and private spaces, and vehicular movement was closely monitored to ensure compliance.

No Cause for Panic, Says Ferozepur Cantonment Deputy Commissioner

Reassuring the public, Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma described the blackout as a routine part of security preparedness and urged residents to remain calm.

“The administration is fully alert and ready to respond if required,” she said, adding that the drill was a precautionary measure and not indicative of any immediate threat.

Surveillance and Security Intensified

Security efforts extended beyond the blackout. Under the leadership of DIG Harmanbir Gill, the local police intensified monitoring of known offenders, anti-social elements, and smuggling activity. Toll barriers were placed under strict watch, and digital surveillance was increased with authorities closely tracking social media for any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) ramped up its patrols along the international border adjoining Pakistan. The Punjab Police also set up multiple checkpoints at strategic locations to enhance preventive security.

