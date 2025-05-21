Home
‘Field Marshal Asim Munir Or Failed Marshal Asim Munir’: Pakistan’s Decision To Promote Asim Munir Has The Internet Spiralling

General Asim Munir’s sudden elevation to the rare and prestigious rank of Field Marshal has triggered a wave of anger, sarcasm, and memes on social media, with many questioning the timing of the decision and what it says about accountability within Pakistan’s military leadership.

General Asim Munir’s sudden elevation to the rare and prestigious rank of Field Marshal has triggered a wave of anger, sarcasm, and memes on social media, with many questioning the timing of the decision and what it says about accountability within Pakistan’s military leadership.

The promotion, announced by Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, has stunned observers not just for its historical significance—no general has been made field marshal in nearly 60 years—but also because it comes shortly after Pakistan reportedly suffered serious blows during recent skirmishes with India under Operation Sindoor.

Instead of praise, the announcement was met with a storm of mockery online, as users across platforms expressed disbelief and frustration over what they called an undeserved reward.

Critics Ask: Promotion for What Performance?

The key point of criticism revolves around the timing of Munir’s promotion. Pakistan’s military had been in the spotlight in recent weeks for allegedly backing terror operatives who were targeted by Indian forces. Many users pointed out that rather than facing consequences for the reported losses and military failures, General Munir was being rewarded with the country’s highest military rank.

One frustrated Twitter user didn’t hold back, calling Munir a “failed marshal” and pointing to Pakistan’s losses during Operation Sindoor. Others raised concerns about the symbolism of the move, saying it sent the wrong message both within the country and to the world.

Adnan Sami and Others Join the Mockery

Even celebrities jumped into the conversation. Singer Adnan Sami, who was once a Pakistani national but gave up his citizenship to become an Indian citizen, joined the online criticism with his signature humor. He posted a clipping from an old movie, taking a jab at Munir’s promotion.

Another user with the handle @Atheist_Krishna posted a short video from the movie Borat, where actor Sacha Baron Cohen’s character is seen shooting at runners in a 100m sprint event. The sarcastic clip was shared with a caption suggesting the absurdity of Munir’s rise in the military ranks.

Political Reactions: “A Disgrace to Leadership”

The backlash wasn’t limited to ordinary citizens or entertainers. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla had strong words about the development.

He said, “Indians & Pakistanis aren’t one people. In any decent nation, Army Chief Asim Munir would’ve been sacked for his failures. Instead, in Pakistan, he shamelessly promotes himself to Field Marshal. A disgrace to leadership!”

Poonawalla’s remarks reflect a broader feeling among critics who believe that accountability in Pakistan’s military structure is virtually non-existent, especially when it comes to senior leadership.

The Official Announcement and What It Means

According to the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the promotion was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The government has not provided a detailed explanation for the decision, nor has it addressed the criticism swirling online.

Historically, the title of field marshal has been awarded very sparingly. The last person to receive it in Pakistan was Field Marshal Ayub Khan, who later became the country’s president. The role is largely ceremonial, but still carries enormous symbolic weight and prestige.

Operation Sindoor and the Fallout

The controversy surrounding Munir’s promotion comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation that reportedly targeted terrorist operatives being sheltered or supported by Pakistan. The fallout from the operation was significant, with reports of casualties on the Pakistani side and growing international pressure over Islamabad’s handling of cross-border terrorism.

Many believe the promotion is an attempt by the Pakistani establishment to project strength and stability, despite the recent setbacks. However, critics argue that it only serves to highlight the disconnect between performance and reward within the military leadership.

Social Media Takes Over the Narrative

As the promotion dominated headlines, it was social media that became the main battlefield for public opinion. From sarcastic memes to scathing commentary, users have made it clear that they view the promotion as a tone-deaf move, especially at a time when questions are being raised about the army’s involvement in cross-border incidents and its lack of transparency.

With hashtags related to Munir’s promotion trending across platforms, it’s evident that this development has struck a nerve among Pakistanis and Indians alike, both of whom are closely watching how their neighboring country navigates its internal and external challenges.

