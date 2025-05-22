As tensions flare once again in South Asia, India has launched an assertive diplomatic campaign following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left several Indian soldiers dead.

As tensions flare once again in South Asia, India has launched an assertive diplomatic campaign following the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left several Indian soldiers dead. Dubbed Operation Sindoor, this global outreach aims to expose Pakistan’s alleged role in harboring terrorism and to gather international support in isolating the country diplomatically.

Senior Consultant Editor Vineet Malhotra recently hosted Cliff Smith, Director of the Middle East Forum’s Washington Project, for an in-depth discussion on the ideological underpinnings of the Kashmir dispute and the broader implications for global stability.

Global Anxiety Over a Nuclear Flashpoint

With India and Pakistan both being nuclear-armed nations, any escalation between the two naturally becomes a matter of international concern. The fear that a localized conflict could spiral into something much more dangerous is not unfounded.

Cliff Smith acknowledged this reality during the discussion:

“The dispute, particularly since they’re both nuclear armed countries, is always going to concern the rest of the world. They’re going to worry that it’ll spiral out of control, so on and so forth. So the US as a pre-eminent power is certainly going to have some interest in what’s going on there.”

However, Smith went beyond just the geopolitical risks and offered a deeper perspective on the root cause of the long-standing Kashmir conflict.

Ideological War: Nationhood at the Core

Smith emphasized that Kashmir is more than just a territorial dispute—it reflects two fundamentally opposing ideologies between India and Pakistan. While many analysts tend to view the issue through the lens of land and security, Smith believes the real battle lies in the vision of what these two nations are supposed to represent.

“The Kashmir dispute doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It really comes from two different conceptions of what the region is and what it’s supposed to be—the concept of nationhood in Pakistan and India.”

To illustrate this, Smith referred to a recent speech by Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir delivered just days before the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The contents of that speech, Smith argues, are key to understanding Pakistan’s ideological stance.

“Let me read the part that’s most interesting to me. He said: ‘We are different from the Hindus in every possible aspect of life. Our religion is different, our customs are different, our traditions are different, our thoughts are different, our ambitions are different. This is the foundation of the two-nation theory. We are not one. Because of that, our forefathers mounted this incessant struggle to create this country.’”

Smith highlighted how this ideology is not just rhetoric, but a driving force behind Pakistan’s long-standing stance on Kashmir.

“This ideology is sort of the polar opposite of India’s, which believes in being able to successfully have different religions in the same country. And with India now having more Muslims in it than Pakistan does—with its minorities going along just fine—and Pakistan shrinking, I mean, their ideology is going to require them to conquer Kashmir.”

Not Just Land—But Identity

The central theme emerging from Smith’s remarks is that Kashmir represents an existential question for both nations, but especially for Pakistan. He argued that for Pakistan, capturing Kashmir is about validating the two-nation theory that led to its very creation in 1947.

“My point is not that he’s wrong. I’m just sort of trying to explain that, in my view, one of the issues that you have to deal with isn’t just sort of a territorial dispute—who gets what. This is really, to a large degree, a fight over a very concept of nationhood.”

This insight reframes the Kashmir conflict not merely as a matter of geography but as a deeper ideological struggle that continues to shape the politics and identity of South Asia.

India’s Offensive: Operation Sindoor

Against this backdrop, India’s diplomatic campaign, Operation Sindoor, seeks to expose what it describes as Pakistan’s consistent support of terrorism. Indian officials are working to gather international backing to hold Pakistan accountable and to isolate it on global platforms. From intelligence sharing to issuing demarches in key capitals, India is attempting to reshape the narrative and push for action.

By bringing attention to the ideological motivations behind terrorism emanating from across the border, voices like Cliff Smith’s are helping India make a more compelling case in international forums. The idea is to move the conversation beyond mere ceasefire violations or cross-border skirmishes—and instead bring focus to the deep-rooted belief systems that continue to fuel violence.