Monday, May 12, 2025
‘Fight Was With Terrorists, Not With The Pakistani Military’: Indian Defence Forces Reveal Mirage Debris, Calls Operation Sindoor Symbolic Like Ramcharitmanas

In a pointed message to Pakistan and the world, the Indian military showcased debris of a downed Pakistani Mirage fighter jet during a high-level briefing by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).

'Fight Was With Terrorists, Not With The Pakistani Military': Indian Defence Forces Reveal Mirage Debris, Calls Operation Sindoor Symbolic Like Ramcharitmanas

Indian military showcased debris of a downed Pakistani Mirage fighter jet during a high-level briefing by the DGMOs


In a pointed message to Pakistan and the world, the Indian military showcased debris of a downed Pakistani Mirage fighter jet during a high-level briefing by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs). The video, released by the Defence Ministry, served as a direct visual proof of India’s precise targeting during Operation Sindoor—an operation the armed forces say was aimed strictly at terrorist infrastructure, not the Pakistani military.

“The fight was with terrorists, not with the Pakistani military”: Targets Across Pakistan Hit With Precision

Setting the tone of the briefing, Indian forces were clear in their stance. “Reiterated that fight was with terrorists,” officials said, underscoring that this was not a war against another country’s army. Instead, they blamed Pakistan’s military for stepping in on behalf of terrorist groups. “Military chose to intervene & bat for terrorists,” the forces stated, adding that Pakistan must take full responsibility for “whatever loss they faced.”

Indian forces confirmed they struck multiple locations across Pakistan, from the “length and breadth” of the country. Notably, targets like the Nur Khan Airbase and Rahim Yar Khan base were hit, and the forces say the aftermath made the impact visible. They added, “Pin point accuracy of weapons can be seen,” a claim that they say should silence any doubts about the nature or intention behind the strikes.

Pakistan’s Missile, Drone Failures and Misinformation Attempts

India’s multi-layered air defence systems stood firm in the face of what officials described as waves of aerial threats. “Robust AD systems are multi-layered,” the forces noted. They explained that indigenous systems intercepted and neutralised threats effectively. “Indigenous counter AD systems hit Pak drones,” and even high-end technology like the “Chinese PL-15 missile missed its target.”

Recovered Pakistani weapons included “failed long range rockets,” while Chinese-supplied drones and quadcopters were also “brought down.” Amid this, the Indian forces dismissed propaganda by Pakistan’s media and army spokesperson ISPR. “ISPR misinformation is expected,” they said, adding that “answering Pakistan misinformation is not our job.”

Operation Sindoor: A Symbolic Stand, Like Ramcharitmanas to Ashes

Officials urged the public to see Operation Sindoor in the right context. “Must see Operation Sindoor in a context,” they said, pointing to the transformation in the nature of modern terrorism. Over the years, the “character of terror groups changed,” and now, they “targeted civilians along with military.”

Much like the symbolic moment in the Ramcharitmanas where righteousness demands bold and transformative action—sometimes even to the point of total destruction—the Indian military’s stance was one of assertive clarity. The strikes were not just military maneuvers but a loud declaration that terrorism would be answered with force, precision, and consequence.

Navy Played Crucial First Layer Role

India’s Navy was not just a backup player in this mission—it was on the frontlines. Officials confirmed that “any aerial target [was] detected & identified by Navy,” which formed the “first layer of air defence.” They added, “Navy helicopters & Mig-29k jets gave PAF no chance,” asserting that naval air power prevented Pakistani aircraft from penetrating deeper.

In case there was any doubt, the forces reiterated, “Navy [is] capable to neutralise any aerial threat.”

Prepared Air Defence Systems Shielded Indian Skies

India had clearly been preparing. Officials shared that they had set up “multi-layered counter drone defence grid” well in advance. These defences were so effective that “Pakistan had no chance of surpassing multi-layered AD.” In fact, “Pakistan’s waves [were] surprised by our Air Defence grid.”

This preparation wasn’t isolated to just one branch. The military noted, “In every domain, Op Sindoor witnessed synergy,” and that the effort was “fully supported by govt in this endeavour.” Behind them stood the country itself. “140 crore countrymen stood behind us,” they said.

India’s armed forces declared that all bases and systems were on alert and active throughout the operation. “All our military bases & systems [were] fully operational,” the forces said, assuring that they were “ready to undertake any future missions.” They added confidently, “All our equipments & systems [are] operational.”

Clear Lines Drawn, Strong Message Sent

Wrapping up their message, the Indian forces stressed that their mission had a narrow, justified focus—terror infrastructure—and that it was Pakistan’s own military that had blurred those lines by defending non-state actors. As the ashes of the Mirage jet and other failed attempts littered the post-strike landscape, the symbolism wasn’t lost.

ALSO READ: India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

