FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Head Booked For ₹4 Crore Scam; ED Uncovers ₹250 Crore Nationwide Fraud

Chennai Central Crime Branch has filed a case against Ankur Jain, the Tamil Nadu head of FIITJEE, a well-known private coaching institute, after more than 140 parents accused him of a ₹4 crore fraud. The complaints claim that the coaching center took lakhs in fees but failed to provide promised services, leaving students and parents frustrated and helpless.

This local case is part of a larger nationwide controversy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently revealed a massive ₹250 crore scam involving FIITJEE that affected over 15,000 students across India. The ED’s probe into the institute’s financial activities has uncovered serious irregularities, including unjustified fees and undelivered academic commitments.

In Chennai, parents targeted the FIITJEE Kilpauk branch, alleging that it collected between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh per student for premium coaching for competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. However, the institute allegedly failed to deliver proper training. To make matters worse, several FIITJEE centres were abruptly closed, citing financial issues and unpaid staff salaries.

Despite repeated refund requests from parents, FIITJEE allegedly ignored the demands. This led frustrated families to file formal complaints with the office of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. Following the mounting pressure, the Chennai police are now investigating possible links between FIITJEE and private schools. They have also called upon other affected parents across Tamil Nadu to come forward with similar complaints.

FIITJEE, headquartered in Delhi, operates five coaching centres in Chennai and one in Coimbatore. The ED had raided the institute’s offices in Delhi and Noida last week, where they seized ₹10 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth ₹5 crore. The raid also exposed financial ties to TK Goel, a key figure in the organization, believed to be deeply involved in the alleged scam.

Authorities say the institute misled thousands of students by collecting large amounts of money under the pretense of offering specialized training and academic support, which was not delivered. The investigations continue as both central and state agencies dig deeper into what could be one of the biggest coaching frauds in India in recent times.

