Final Nail In AAP Coffin? BJP Leads By 5000+ Votes On 35 Seats As Delhi Election Results Start To Steady

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged ahead in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing a decisive lead in multiple key constituencies. Early trends indicate a strong performance, with the party crossing the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a decisive lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, maintaining an advantage of over 5,000 votes on 35 seats, according to early trends. The results indicate a strong performance by the saffron party, with key battlegrounds tilting in its favor.

Key Contests: BJP Leads in Crucial Seats

BJP’s candidates are leading in several key constituencies, securing significant margins against their rivals from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Kalkaji : BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is ahead of AAP’s Atishi.

: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is ahead of AAP’s Atishi. Okhla : BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is leading AAP’s Amanatullah Khan.

: BJP’s Manish Chaudhary is leading AAP’s Amanatullah Khan. Mustafabad : BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht is in the lead against AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan.

: BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht is in the lead against AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan. Nangloi Jat : BJP’s Manoj Kumar Shokeen has an edge.

: BJP’s Manoj Kumar Shokeen has an edge. Shakur Basti : BJP’s Karnail Singh is leading.

: BJP’s Karnail Singh is leading. Timarpur : AAP’s Surinder Pal Singh Bitoo holds the lead.

: AAP’s Surinder Pal Singh Bitoo holds the lead. Kondli: AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar is ahead.

Okhla Sees a Dramatic Turn as BJP Pulls Ahead

The Okhla constituency, known as an AAP stronghold, has witnessed a surprising shift. BJP’s Manish Chaudhary has taken the lead over AAP’s Amanatullah Khan by 2,260 votes. Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which contested two seats in Delhi, has seen a lackluster performance. AIMIM’s Shifa-ur-Rehman Khan has managed to secure only 359 votes in Okhla, while Congress’s Ariba Khan has received 475 votes.

In Mustafabad, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht has built a commanding lead over AAP’s Adeel Ahmad Khan, with a margin of 16,181 votes. AIMIM’s candidate Tahir Hussain has received just 119 votes, while Congress’s Ali Mehdi has secured 722 votes.

Ramesh Bidhuri Extends Lead in Kalkaji

In Kalkaji, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri has continued to expand his lead, now ahead by 8,807 votes. His vote tally reflects an increase of 1,342 votes, further solidifying the party’s stronghold in this seat.

Trailing behind him is AAP’s Atishi, who has garnered 7,465 votes, marking a decline of 1,342 votes. Congress candidate Alka Lamba remains in a distant third place, securing only 782 votes—a significant drop of 8,025 votes from previous counts.

Arvind Kejriwal Narrowly Leads in New Delhi

Amidst BJP’s strong performance, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has finally gained a lead in the New Delhi constituency. He is ahead of BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a slim margin of 254 votes, according to early trends.

BJP Crosses Halfway Mark in 70-Member Assembly

As per the Election Commission of India’s early trends, the BJP has surpassed the halfway mark in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, leading in 37 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party, which has been in power in Delhi, is trailing behind with 23 seats.

With the BJP securing leads in multiple key constituencies, the party appears poised to make significant inroads in Delhi’s political landscape. As vote counting continues, all eyes remain on the final results to determine if the BJP can sustain its momentum till the end.

