Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Finally Here! KSRTC’s Double-Decker Bus In Munnar, Scenic Views & Viral Buzz!

Munnar’s new double-decker bus offers tourists stunning 360-degree views, but legal challenges arise over vehicle regulations and taxi drivers’ concerns.

Finally Here! KSRTC’s Double-Decker Bus In Munnar, Scenic Views & Viral Buzz!


The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced a new double-decker bus service in Munnar to boost tourism, offering a panoramic view of the hill station’s breathtaking landscapes. Kerala Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar inaugurated the service on Saturday, highlighting its potential to enhance tourist experiences without disrupting existing facilities.

The Munnar Royal View double-decker bus, designed with transparent glass panels, allows passengers a 360-degree view of the region’s lush tea plantations and scenic high ranges. The upper deck accommodates 38 passengers, while the lower deck can seat 12. The bus will operate four daily services on the Munnar-Devikulam route, providing visitors with an exclusive sightseeing experience.

To further support tourism in Munnar, KSRTC is planning to build a five-star hotel on its land in the region and expand bus connectivity to other tourist destinations. The corporation also aims to complete its digital transformation within six months.

The inaugural trip was flagged off from the Munnar KSRTC bus stand to the Gap Road viewpoint on the Munnar-Bodimettu National Highway. The event was attended by key officials, including Devikulam MLA A. Raja, KSRTC Managing Director P.S. Pramod Shankar, and Budget Tourism Cell CTO R. Udaya Kumar.

Legal Challenge Over Double-Decker Bus Service

While the new bus service is being welcomed by tourists, it has sparked legal concerns. The Kerala High Court is currently reviewing petitions related to illegal vehicle modifications, including government-owned vehicles. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Muralikrishna emphasized that the Motor Vehicles Act must be strictly adhered to, with no exemptions.

Additionally, the Munnar Tourist Taxi Drivers’ Association filed a plea, arguing that the new bus service has negatively impacted their livelihood. However, the court dismissed their application, stating that the issue does not fall under the current petition. The court advised the petitioners to seek legal recourse through the appropriate channels. The case has been adjourned for further hearing on February 21.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Becomes India’s Most Expensive Metro, Will It Push More People To Private Vehicles?

