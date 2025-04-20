Home
Sunday, April 20, 2025
  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Official Visit to USA and Peru Today, India Eyes Stronger Mining Ties With Peru

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman began her official visit to the United States and Peru today, April 20, 2025, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance. The Minister will first visit San Francisco and Washington D.C. from April 20 to 25, before traveling to Peru from April 26 […]

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman began her official visit to the United States and Peru today, April 20, 2025, according to an official statement by the Ministry of Finance. The Minister will first visit San Francisco and Washington D.C. from April 20 to 25, before traveling to Peru from April 26 to 30. In San Francisco, she will deliver a keynote address at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution on the theme ‘Laying the Foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047’, followed by a fireside chat. Sitharaman will also engage with top CEOs, global investors, and the Indian diaspora during her visit.

Finance Minister Begins USA Leg with Stanford Keynote, CEO Meets

Sitharaman commenced her two-day San Francisco visit today. She will deliver a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, followed by a fireside chat session. The Finance Minister will also attend a roundtable with top fund management firm CEOs and hold bilateral meetings with leading information technology firm executives based in San Francisco. Later, she will interact with members of the Indian diaspora in a dedicated community event in the city.

Meetings with IMF, World Bank, and G20 Counterparts in Washington D.C.

From April 22 to 25, Sitharaman will attend the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington D.C. She will participate in high-level forums including the 2nd G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, the Development Committee Plenary, IMFC Plenary, and the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR). On the sidelines, she will hold bilateral meetings with finance ministers from Argentina, Bahrain, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, the UK, and the USA. She will also meet senior officials including the EU Commissioner for Financial Services, Presidents of ADB and AIIB, UNSGSA, and the First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF.

Peru Visit to Strengthen Economic Ties, Explore Mining Sector Cooperation

Sitharaman will lead an Indian delegation to Peru from April 26 to 30. In Lima, she will meet President Dina Boluarte and Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, and hold talks with ministers of Finance and Economy, Defence, and Energy and Mines. She will also chair the India–Peru Business Forum and engage with Indian investors operating in Peru. The discussions will explore enhanced collaboration in the mining sector, focusing on critical minerals and value-chain integration. She will also participate in a community event for the Indian diaspora in Lima.

(With Inputs From ANI)

