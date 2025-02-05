Finance Ministry Advises Employees To Avoid AI Tools Like ChatGPT And DeepSeek

In a recent development, the Union Finance Ministry of India has advised its employees to refrain from using AI tools such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek for official purposes. The advisory, issued on January 29, was cited by Reuters and surfaced on social media on Tuesday. This advisory comes just ahead of OpenAI chief Sam Altman’s visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Reasons for the Advisory

The government has expressed concerns about the potential risks posed to the confidentiality of government documents and data by using these AI tools. The advisory stated, “It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc.) in the office computers and devices pose risks for the confidentiality of (government) data and documents.” Three unidentified finance ministry officials confirmed to Reuters that the advisory was genuine and issued internally this week. Representatives of the finance ministry, ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, and DeepSeek have not yet responded to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Global Concerns on AI Tools

India is not alone in its caution towards AI tools like DeepSeek. Several countries around the world have placed similar restrictions or warnings on the use of DeepSeek, citing data security risks. Earlier this week, Taiwan barred all of its government agencies and critical infrastructure service providers from using Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek’s technology due to security concerns. Taiwan’s digital ministry emphasized that no official or confidential information should be used to query DeepSeek, given its Chinese origins. The ministry’s statement declared, “It is a product that endangers national information security.”

Similarly, US congressional offices have been warned against installing the Chinese AI app DeepSeek. The United Kingdom has also issued warnings to its citizens and businesses about the potential risks associated with using DeepSeek.

Impact on OpenAI and DeepSeek

The timing of the advisory ahead of Sam Altman’s visit to India is notable. As the CEO of OpenAI, Altman is expected to discuss the future of AI in India, including the role of AI tools like ChatGPT. The advisory may influence these discussions, particularly regarding the adoption and regulation of AI technology in governmental operations.

Future of AI Tools in Government

It remains to be seen whether other ministries within the Indian government will issue similar directives. The advisory highlights the growing awareness and concern about data security and the potential risks associated with using AI tools. As AI technology continues to evolve, governments worldwide will need to balance the benefits of AI with the need to protect sensitive information and ensure national security.

The Union Finance Ministry’s advisory to avoid using AI tools like ChatGPT and DeepSeek underscores the importance of data security in governmental operations. As the global conversation around AI and its applications continues to grow, it is crucial for governments to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing potential risks. The upcoming visit of OpenAI’s Sam Altman to India presents an opportunity for further dialogue on the responsible use of AI technology and its role in shaping the future.

