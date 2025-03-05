FIR Filed Against Ansal API After UP CM Yogi Adityanath Strict Orders, LDA Accuses Them Of Duping Investors

The case is now under investigation, and authorities are examining financial irregularities, project mismanagement, and violations of legal agreements.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has lodged an FIR against Ansal API Chairman Sushil Ansal, his son Pranav Ansal, and four others for alleged fraud. The complaint was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station late Tuesday under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Along with Sushil and Pranav Ansal, the FIR also names:

Vinay Kumar Singh (Company Director)

Sunil Kumar Gupta

Francette Patrica Atkinson

M/s Ansal Property and Infra Limited

Allegations of Fraud and Pending Dues

The FIR accuses Ansal Property and Infra Limited of duping investors and failing to fulfill its financial obligations. According to the LDA, the developer owes the authority ₹400 crore.

The Ansal API High-Tech Township was originally approved on May 21, 2005, covering 1,765 acres on Sultanpur Road. The project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) received approval on May 22, 2006.

Expansion Timeline:

June 3, 2009 – Project expanded to 3,530 acres

May 18, 2010 – New DPR approved

December 13, 2013 – Final project expanded to 6,465 acres

May 23, 2015 – DPR approved by LDA

December 16, 2021 – Project reduced to 4,689.79 acres under new state township policy

September 27, 2022 – Revised DPR approved

April 13, 2023 – DPR handed over to the developer under specific conditions

Failure to Complete Development Work

Despite receiving the DPR, the developer failed to carry out the required development in the township. The FIR also alleges that:

411 acres were mortgaged with LDA, but the developer illegally sold parts of the mortgaged land.

The developer sold township plots illegally without completing the necessary infrastructure.

The township project was supposed to be completed in three phases, but significant delays have occurred.

Legal Action and Investigation Underway

The case is now under investigation, and authorities are examining financial irregularities, project mismanagement, and violations of legal agreements. The Lucknow Development Authority is seeking appropriate legal action against those responsible.