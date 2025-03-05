FIR Filed Against Ansal Group: UP Police Book Top Promoters For Fraud, Organised Crime

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against real estate developer Ansal Group, accusing the company of fraud, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and organised crime. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The action follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to take stringent measures against the firm and protect homebuyers. Addressing the […]

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against real estate developer Ansal Group, accusing the company of fraud, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and organised crime.

The action follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to take stringent measures against the firm and protect homebuyers. Addressing the state assembly, Adityanath criticized the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), alleging that it had extended undue favors to such builders during its tenure.

The FIR was filed on Tuesday evening at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow.

Serious Allegations & FIR Details

According to the FIR, those named as accused include:

Pranav Ansal (Promoter, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited)

Sushil Ansal (Promoter, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited)

Sunil Kumar Gupta

Francette Patrica Atkinson

Vinay Kumar Singh (Director, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited)

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS):

316(5) – Criminal breach of trust

318(4) – Cheating

338 – Forgery of valuable security, will, etc.

336(3) – Forgery for cheating

340(2) – Using forged documents as genuine

61(2) – Criminal conspiracy

352 – Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace

351(2) – Criminal intimidation

111 – Organised crime

NCLT Admits Ansal Properties Into Insolvency Process

In a separate legal development, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited (APIL) into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

The decision, dated February 25, comes after a petition filed by IL&FS Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) regarding a loan default of Rs 257 crore.

IL&FS, acting as a financial creditor, alleged that Ansal API failed to repay the loans despite entering into a settlement agreement in 2022. The financial institution claimed that the real estate developer did not fulfill its repayment obligations as per the agreed terms.

Government’s Crackdown on Real Estate Fraud

The developments signal a tough stance by the Yogi Adityanath government against financial mismanagement and fraud in the real estate sector. With both criminal proceedings and insolvency proceedings now underway, the case is expected to have major implications for the company and its investors.

Authorities are likely to investigate further to determine the full extent of financial irregularities involving Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited.

