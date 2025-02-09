Police in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged "anti-national" remarks, following a complaint by BJP and RSS members. The case, filed under provisions related to national security, is set to spark fresh political controversy.

Police in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district have registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making “anti-national” statements. The case was filed on Friday following a complaint lodged by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and affiliated organizations on February 5.

Complaint and FIR Details

The FIR was registered at Jharsuguda police station under sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections pertain to actions that pose a threat to India’s sovereignty and the dissemination of false information that endangers national security.

The complaint was initially submitted to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Northern Range, Himanshu Lal, by members of the BJP, its youth wing, RSS, and Bajrang Dal from Jharsuguda district. The complainants accused Gandhi of deliberately making statements that they deemed anti-national and offensive to every Indian citizen.

Police Investigation Against Rahul Gandhi

Upon receiving the complaint, IGP Himanshu Lal forwarded it to Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmar Smit Parshottamdas for investigation and appropriate legal action. Subsequently, the FIR was registered as Case No. 31 at the Jharsuguda police station.

In response to the FIR, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena commented, “I do not know the nature of the allegation against Rahul Gandhi, let me see it first. The Congress as a political party has been fighting against the ideology of BJP and RSS.”

The sections under which Gandhi has been booked specifically criminalize acts that threaten India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity. Additionally, they cover the making or publication of false or misleading information that could endanger the country’s security.

The case is expected to generate significant political discourse, as Gandhi has been a vocal critic of the ruling party and its affiliated organizations.

