FIR Filed Against Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman For Electricity Theft

The electricity department in Uttar Pradesh has filed an FIR against the Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman for electricity theft. The department is also preparing to file an additional FIR against individuals who allegedly threatened officials during a routine inspection of the electricity meter at Rehman’s house.

The investigation began when a team from the electricity department visited Rehman’s residence to inspect the load of new meters installed on the premises. The team had previously flagged discrepancies in electricity consumption at the property.

According to Superintendent Engineer Vinod Kumar, the MP’s residence has two electricity connections. One is a two-kilowatt connection registered under Zia Ur Rehman’s name, and the other, also two kilowatts, is registered under the name of his late grandfather, Shafiqur Rahman Barq. The second meter was never updated following the grandfather’s death, prompting the department to seal the meter and issue a notice for an examination of its status. This examination will be conducted transparently, with video documentation and the presence of all concerned parties.

Additionally, Kumar highlighted concerns about irregular billing on the MP’s primary meter. Over the past six months, the meter showed zero consumption, except for a recorded usage of 13 units in June. The lack of any significant electricity usage over several months has raised suspicions.

Kumar noted that security personnel were stationed during the inspection, though local protests frequently occur during such checks, particularly in the area surrounding the MP’s residence.

This scrutiny of Zia Ur Rehman’s electricity usage comes amid ongoing investigations into his alleged involvement in violent clashes that occurred on November 24 in Sambhal. The clashes were linked to a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, adding further tension to the political and social climate in the region.

