FIR registered against BJP MLC CT Ravi for alleged provocative speech in Karnataka's Maddur

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], September 11 (ANI): As tension gripped Karnataka’s Maddur following a stone pelting incident, the police have registered an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC and former Karnataka minister CT Ravi for delivering a “provocative speech” during a Ganpati immersion program.

According to officials, Ravi delivered an inflammatory speech on Wednesday during a Ganapati immersion program in Maddur. The police allege that the speech was provocative and capable of inciting hatred between communities.

The suo motu case was filed by Maddur Police based on a complaint by Sub-Inspector Manjunath. The complaint states that while addressing participants of the procession through a microphone, Ravi made remarks targeting the Muslim community.

According to the complaint, Ravi allegedly said: “When they are only 5 per cent, they are already showing their true colours. If they become 50 per cent, will our children and grandchildren even be able to survive? They will break society. Some conspirators, for the sake of votes, are trying to divide Hindu society. Muslims shout ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ they plant bombs, they are called ISI. When Muslims threw petrol bombs at the Ram Mandir, they should have been taught a lesson back then. Today, this situation would not have arisen. You people who have come from outside, we are the ones living here. Don’t try to challenge us. We will break your shoulders. We will take your heads too. We know how to break shoulders. The Hindu community has the strength to bury stone-pelters inside the very stones they throw.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP leaders visiting the clash-affected Maddur region, which recently experienced stone pelting.

Shivakumar asked the BJP leaders to instead visit Delhi and get approvals for development projects from the Centre and ensure NREGA funds reach the state.

“They (BJP) have no other work. Their job is only to divide people. Their job is only to ignite fire. Their only work is to do politics. They have not done any development. Let them go to Delhi and bring NREGA funds, bring tax money,” Shivakumar told reporters at his residence in Bengaluru.”Let them get approvals for Cauvery, Mekedatu, and Mahadayi,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the RSS and the BJP of disrupting peace in Karnataka.

Heavy police deployment was witnessed in Maddur on Tuesday morning after protests broke out on Monday evening against the stone pelting incident.

Markets have been deserted as shops have not opened since last night with the imposition of prohibitory orders. Meanwhile, the Hindu religious organisations in the area are holding a meeting on the issue.

A total of 21 people have been arrested following the stone pelting incident and the subsequent protest, which broke out in response. Earlier on Monday, police lathi-charged the protesters in an effort to disperse the crowd.

On Monday, pro-Hindu organisations held a protest against the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur town, Mandya district.

Reportedly, the clash broke out when the Ganpati procession passed near a mosque. According to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the crowd was asked not to stay in the area for too long. (ANI)

