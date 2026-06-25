FIR Registered In Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case As Probe Intensifies; Multiple Accused Named

An FIR has been registered in the alleged donation theft and embezzlement case linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking a major development in a controversy that has already triggered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and reached the Supreme Court. The case was registered on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh government under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 306, 316(5), 317(4), 317(5), 61 and 3(5).

According to information that has emerged, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust itself filed the FIR. Sources said the complaint was lodged against individuals allegedly seen in CCTV footage stealing donations and those accused of helping them. The FIR was registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station under charges including embezzlement, fraud and criminal conspiracy, making the Ram Mandir case more serious as the investigation progresses.

Fresh FIR in Ram Mandir case widens probe as trust names eight accused

The FIR names eight accused in the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft case. They are Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Lavkush Mishra, Rama Shankar Mishra, Subhash Shrivastava and Manish Yadav. Earlier, reports had indicated that half a dozen people, including Tinnu Yadav and Anukalp Mishra, were among those named.

The controversy began after former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, alleged that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations received at the Ram Mandir had been misappropriated. Following the allegations, the state government constituted a three-member SIT on June 14 after a request from the temple trust to investigate the matter.

Political reactions and court petition add new dimension to Ram Mandir controversy

The FIR was not only followed by political reactions but also raised concerns about the chief minister of the state. Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mahrotra requested the resignation of the Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath over this issue. He stated that “Orders have been given to file an FIR in the case of theft of donations and offerings in the Ram Temple of Ayodhya. Now it is evident that the matter has become very serious and since the Chief Minister of the state has filed an FIR of theft of donations at the Ram Temple, he has no right to continue as the Chief Minister of the state even for a single day. We want the Chief Minister to step down and a fair investigation is carried out. Action should be taken against those who are involved and it should be known as to how this theft happened when there was so much security and presence of police.”

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the Ram Mandir matter. The plea seeks registration of an FIR and the formation of a CBI-led SIT to examine the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, alleged mismanagement and other claimed illegalities linked to the affairs of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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