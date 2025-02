A fire broke out at a house in Srinagar's Kursu-Rajbagh area on Monday

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at a house in Srinagar’s Kursu-Rajbagh area on Monday.

Visuals showed fire tenders at the spot, trying to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(Inputs for ANI)

Also Read: Mahashivratri Snan: How Railways Is Planning to Tackle Passengers’ Surge at Mahakumbh