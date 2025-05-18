Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
Fire Broke Out In Delhi: Sarojini Nagar Market, Coaching Centre, And Ganesh Nagar Godown Affected

New Delhi witnessed a series of fire-related incidents on Sunday, triggering emergency responses across the city but thankfully causing no reported casualties.

New Delhi witnessed a series of fire-related incidents on Sunday, triggering emergency responses across the city but thankfully causing no reported casualties.

In the bustling Sarojini Nagar market, a fire broke out at a clothing shop around 9:30 pm. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed that four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the site. Firefighting operations were underway late into the night. “The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported so far,” the fire department said in an official statement.

Earlier in the day, another fire was reported at a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar, near Bada Bazar Road. The blaze affected the fourth and fifth floors of two adjoining buildings housing students and staff. Eight fire engines were deployed, and the flames were successfully brought under control without any reported injuries.

A third incident unfolded in east Delhi’s Ganesh Nagar, where a fire broke out in a godown located on the ground floor of a residential building. The Delhi Fire Services received the alert around 2:22 pm and dispatched three tenders to the location. Firefighters rescued a woman and her two pets from the premises. The godown stored a substantial stock of medical supplies. Initial findings suggest that a short circuit may have sparked the fire.

Authorities have launched further investigations into each case while reminding residents to ensure proper electrical safety and maintenance, especially in mixed-use buildings.

