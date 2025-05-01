Fired Domestic Help Steals ₹1 Crore Jewellery and Cash with Driver’s Help; Both Arrested

In a shocking incident in Noida, a domestic worker who was upset about being fired allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹1 crore and ₹5 lakh in cash from the home where he used to work. He didn't act alone — he had help from the family's own driver.

In a shocking incident in Noida, a domestic worker who was upset about being fired allegedly stole jewellery worth ₹1 crore and ₹5 lakh in cash from the home where he used to work. He didn’t act alone — he had help from the family’s own driver. Both men have now been arrested, and police say all the stolen items have been recovered.

Theft Planned After Job Termination

The accused, Samarjeet, had worked as a domestic help at a bungalow in Sector 41, Noida, for the past two and a half years. Recently, the family let him go. Angered by his dismissal, he decided to take revenge.

He secretly took the keys to the house and approached Sandeep Singh, the family’s driver, to join him in the plan. The two men worked together to carry out the theft, making away with a massive amount of jewellery and cash.

Confirming the arrest, Sumit Shukla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said, “Samarjeet and Sandeep Singh have been arrested.”

After the theft, the victim filed a complaint at the Sector-39 police station. The police quickly registered an FIR and began an investigation. They used electronic surveillance and local sources to gather clues and finally tracked down the two accused.

Stolen Goods Fully Recovered

Police said they found the stolen jewellery and cash in full. At the time of their arrest, both Samarjeet and Sandeep were living in a rented room in Aghapur village, not far from the crime scene.

Investigators also confirmed that Samarjeet is originally from Bihar, while Sandeep Singh hails from Gorakhpur. After being taken into custody, the two were sent to jail.