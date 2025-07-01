Firefighting Karnataka Leadership Change Buzz Opens Old Wounds Of Congress

Even as Congress is firefighting the buzz of any possible leadership change and asserting it is not discussing any changes in Karnataka, the current situation has omce again opened the old wound of power tussle in the grand old party in the southern state.

Amid the reports of a leadership change in the state, the Congress on Tuesday asserted it was not discussing any possible leadership changes in Karnataka, and also warned its legislators against making statements on the issue in the media.

And even as the grand old party projected a united face saying all is well, a video surfaced online in which an MLA is heard saying Siddaramaiah hit the “lucky lottery” and became the chief minister while others who joined the Congress with him got nothing.

Karnataka Congress incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala speaking to the media in Bengaluru, amid the feud between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, cleared the air and said his exercise of meeting party MLAs over the next three days is focussed not on seeking the opinions of MLAs for a possible change in guard in the state.

He clarified that his meetings are part of addressing the grievances and various organisational issues.

Surjewala said: “Don’t try and settle your scores. Raise (any issues) with the head of the family. The party’s head of the family is PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president (Shivakumar). The government’s head of the family is the chief minister, Siddaramaiah.”

Meanwhile, Congress sources indicated that the power tussle, between rhe two warring factions which was going on behind the curtain has now come out in open as the tussle between Siddaramaiah ans Shivakumar has come to the fore and not remained only limited to speculations.

“And this is being proved by the number of meetings taking place on organisation level that fight for chair is going on and is getting marker day be day in the state,” the source said.

Congress had made a return to power in 2023 assembly polls and since then there was a buzz that there is a two and half year formula settled between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, a claim denied by the party on multiple occasion.

But if sources are to be believed, this formula was prepared in the presence of Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and incharge Surjewala.

And as per the formula, Siddaramaiah will complete two and half years as Chief Minister of Karnataka in November this year. And thus questions are being raised that if he will hand over the state top post to his deputy Shivakumar, who is also the stafe unit chief.

Amid the buzz of power tussle and repeated statements by several party leaders, Surjewala on the other hand has been camping in the state and has been holding one to one talks with the MLAs.

However the source disclosed that his meeting with the MLAs is giving many indications, which the party dubbing it as review meeting.

Bit the source said that the meeting is giving an impression that Surjewala is holding meeting to prepare the ground for the power transfer in the state.

The source said that the feedback from Karnataka will be shared eith the party leadership, especially Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and then they will decide the position and direction of the party at the exact time.

But, many party leaders feel that Siddaramaiah is a seasoned and veteran leader, who has immense experience of handling bureaucracy and administration. Siddaramaiah also holds a massive voter base as he comes from OBC community in the state, where Shivakumar is known as go man in Karnataka for the party and has shown immense power with his handling of the organisation and is a strong pillar in the state.

The source indicated that Shivakumar is looking at party’s top brass for the smooth transition of power in the state.

The source also stated that Congress also has to learn from Chhattisgarh example where TS Singh Deo, despite being promised could not become Chief Minister as per two and half year formula and Bhupesh Baghel completed his tenure for five years.

So, Chhattisgarh example raises question that if Shivakumar too have to wait for his term.

Many leaders feel that the ball is now in Rahul Gandhi’s court. Sources indicate that Rahul Gandhi has no issues with Shivakumar but a final decision will be taken only after he proves that he has majority and strength to govern in the state.

The source said that if the Congress is not able to handle the deepening Karnataka leadership crisis, then it can prove a big headache for the grand old party in coming months.

