Firing In Ambala City Court Premises, Probe Initiated

Gunshots were fired on the premises of the Ambala court on Saturday, according to police officials. The incident occurred when residents of Ambala Cantt had arrived at the court to provide their statements.

Kotwali Police Station SHO Sunil Vats confirmed the shooting, stating that preliminary findings suggest a possible rivalry between the victims and the accused.

“The victims, residents of Ambala Cantt, had come to the court to record their statements when an individual arrived in a car and opened fire on them,” SHO Vats told media. “There appears to be a possibility of a pre-existing dispute between the parties involved.”

Following the incident, the Crime Branch has taken over the investigation to determine the circumstances and motive behind the attack.

“The Crime Branch is now conducting further inquiries,” SHO Vats added.

Authorities have yet to disclose additional details regarding potential suspects or arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

