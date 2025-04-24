‘First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying Tourist Injured

A viral video circulating on social media shows Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a local shawl hawker, carrying an injured tourist on his back to safety through the rocky terrain of Baisaran Valley.

Amid the panic and heartbreak of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, one moment of humanity stood out. A viral video circulating on social media shows Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a local shawl hawker, carrying an injured tourist on his back to safety through the rocky terrain of Baisaran Valley.

Speaking with raw emotion, Sajad recalled the moment the news of the attack reached the Pahalgam Pony Association group. “Our president, Abdul Waheed Wan, informed us around 3 PM. We rushed to the valley immediately,” he said.

In a viral video on social media, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a shawl hawker from Pahalgam, can be seen carrying a tourist injured in the #PahalgamTerroristAttack to safety on his back. He says, "… The Pahalgam Poney Association president, Abdul Waheed Wan,…

Alongside other locals, Sajad helped the injured, offering water and support to those in distress. “We didn’t stop to think of our own safety. People were begging for help. When I saw tourists crying, I couldn’t hold back my own tears,” he shared.

For Sajad, the motivation was simple. “Humanity comes before religion. Tourists are our guests. Our livelihood depends on them. When they come, it brings life to our homes.”

The courage shown by Sajad and others on that tragic day has won hearts across the country. Their actions remind us that even in moments of darkness, compassion and bravery can shine through.

