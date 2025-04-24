Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying Tourist Injured

‘First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying Tourist Injured

A viral video circulating on social media shows Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a local shawl hawker, carrying an injured tourist on his back to safety through the rocky terrain of Baisaran Valley.

‘First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying Tourist Injured


Amid the panic and heartbreak of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, one moment of humanity stood out. A viral video circulating on social media shows Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a local shawl hawker, carrying an injured tourist on his back to safety through the rocky terrain of Baisaran Valley.

Speaking with raw emotion, Sajad recalled the moment the news of the attack reached the Pahalgam Pony Association group. “Our president, Abdul Waheed Wan, informed us around 3 PM. We rushed to the valley immediately,” he said.

Alongside other locals, Sajad helped the injured, offering water and support to those in distress. “We didn’t stop to think of our own safety. People were begging for help. When I saw tourists crying, I couldn’t hold back my own tears,” he shared.

For Sajad, the motivation was simple. “Humanity comes before religion. Tourists are our guests. Our livelihood depends on them. When they come, it brings life to our homes.”

The courage shown by Sajad and others on that tragic day has won hearts across the country. Their actions remind us that even in moments of darkness, compassion and bravery can shine through.

Must Read: Indian Cricket Team Coach, Gautam Gambhir Receives Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir

Filed under

Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam

newsx

‘First Comes Humanity, Then Religion’: Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Shawl Hawker From Pahalgam, Was Seen Carrying...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has

‘India Will Not Forget’: CM Yogi Meets Family of Kanpur Man Killed in Pahalgam Terror...
After the brutal terror a

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 1500 Detained Across South Kashmir
After a deadly terrorist

Pakistani Nationals Arrive At Wagah Border After India Cancels SAARC Visa Scheme Following Pahalgam Terror...
Indian cricket team’s h

‘IKillU’: Did Gautam Gambhir Get A Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir?
Michael Rubin, a former P

‘Pakistan Still a Terror Sponsor’: Former Pentagon Official Calls For Hamas-Like Massacre After Pahalgam Terror...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘India Will Not Forget’: CM Yogi Meets Family of Kanpur Man Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘India Will Not Forget’: CM Yogi Meets Family of Kanpur Man Killed in Pahalgam Terror...

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 1500 Detained Across South Kashmir

Pahalgam Terror Attack: 1500 Detained Across South Kashmir

Pakistani Nationals Arrive At Wagah Border After India Cancels SAARC Visa Scheme Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistani Nationals Arrive At Wagah Border After India Cancels SAARC Visa Scheme Following Pahalgam Terror...

‘IKillU’: Did Gautam Gambhir Get A Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir?

‘IKillU’: Did Gautam Gambhir Get A Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir?

‘Pakistan Still a Terror Sponsor’: Former Pentagon Official Calls For Hamas-Like Massacre After Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pakistan Still a Terror Sponsor’: Former Pentagon Official Calls For Hamas-Like Massacre After Pahalgam Terror...

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After