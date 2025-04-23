First Image Of Pahalgam Attacker’s Terrorist Shows Him With Gun In Hand

One of the terrorists behind the horrifying shooting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley — a spot often called “mini Switzerland” — was caught on camera holding a gun. The photo came out just hours after the attack, which left 26 people dead, including Indian and foreign tourists.

One of the terrorists behind the horrifying shooting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley was caught on camera holding a gun.

One of the terrorists behind the horrifying shooting in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley — a spot often called “mini Switzerland” — was caught on camera holding a gun. The photo came out just hours after the attack, which left 26 people dead, including Indian and foreign tourists.

The shooting happened around 2:30 PM on Tuesday, turning what should have been a peaceful afternoon in the scenic meadow near Pahalgam into a nightmare.

Tourists ran for their lives as bullets flew

People who were there said panic broke out the second gunshots were heard. Everyone started running in all directions, trying to get away from the open field. But the wide, grassy area offered no real place to hide.

“There was no place to hide,” said one eyewitness, describing the terrifying moments as tourists scrambled for safety.

Pictures and videos from the spot show just how bad it was — bodies scattered across the grass, women crying, and locals rushing in to help however they could.

Militant group claims responsibility

A group called The Resistance Front (TRF) has taken responsibility for the attack. It’s believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba. TRF has been involved in past violence in the region, and now security forces are digging deeper to confirm if they were really behind this and to track down everyone involved.

PM Modi calls the attack “heinous”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi quickly condemned the killings and promised that justice will be served. He spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and told him to act fast and take all necessary steps.

“The perpetrators would not be spared,” Modi said firmly.

Amit Shah has since called for a high-level security meeting and is planning to head to Pahalgam himself to check the ground situation.

Local leaders react with shock and anger

Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir also spoke out after the attack. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called it an “abomination,” while former CM Mehbooba Mufti said, “Such acts must be denounced.”

Others around the country also shared their grief and anger, offering condolences to the families of the victims and calling for unity during this tough time.

Security tightened, massive search underway

Right now, security forces are all over the area, searching for the attackers. Troops are combing through forests, mountain trails, and any paths that might have been used as escape routes. Drones are being used too, since the location is pretty remote and not easily accessible.

Extra checkpoints have been set up, and all movement in and out of Pahalgam is being closely watched.

The country is in mourning

All across India, people are grieving the loss of innocent lives. Candlelight vigils are being held in cities like Delhi and Srinagar. The pain is being felt nationwide — this was supposed to be a peaceful tourist spot, and now it’s the site of one of the deadliest attacks in years.

The government has promised swift action, and security forces are doing everything they can to catch the terrorists. At the same time, efforts are also being made to make sure Jammu and Kashmir remains safe for residents and visitors.

This tragic attack has shaken the entire country, but the message from leaders and citizens alike is loud and clear: terror won’t win.

