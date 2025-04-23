Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
First Image Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Suspects Released, Watch Here

In the latest Pahalgam terror attack case, NewsX has received its first hand on the real image of the 4 terrorists involved in the attack yesterday in Baisaran valley.

First Image Of Pahalgam Terror Attack Suspects Released, Watch Here


In the latest Pahalgam terror attack case, NewsX has obtained the first real image of the terrorists involved in yesterday’s attack at Baisaran Valley.

Names of the terrorists in the image:

  1. Asif Fauji
    2. Suleman Shah
    3. Abu Talha

According to the sources, two of them were reportedly speaking in Pashto, according to survivors, indicating they are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists. The other two are believed to be locals suspected of involvement in the attack.

It must be known that ahead the attack, the terrorists had conducted multiple recces of the area through local operatives. They had visited the region several times and were assisted by a local overground worker to gain access.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Anantnag, security forces have launched a widespread investigation across South Kashmir. Several individuals have been detained from Pahalgam and nearby areas for questioning as authorities search for those who may have aided the attackers.

Filed under

Pahalgam Terrorist Image

newsx

