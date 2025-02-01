First Wedding At Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu Approves, CRPF Officer Poonam Gupta To Marry On Feb 12

In a first of its kind, the Rashtrapati Bhavan is set to host a wedding ceremony within its complex on February 12, marking a historic moment. President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for the occasion, impressed by the distinguished service of the person getting married.

The wedding in question involves Poonam Gupta, a female Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer. Known for her exemplary conduct, Gupta has earned the honor of being the first individual to tie the knot within the prestigious Rashtrapati Bhavan. Reports suggest that the ceremony will take place at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex within the Bhavan, an elegant space fitting for such a momentous occasion.

Poonam Gupta will marry Avneesh Kumar, also an assistant commandant in the CRPF, currently stationed in Jammu and Kashmir. Though the wedding will have a select guest list, it is expected that only a small group of relatives and close friends will attend, with all attendees undergoing thorough checks before entry. While official confirmation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan has yet to be released, the reports indicate that the wedding will be a small, intimate affair.

Who is Poonam Gupta?

Poonam Gupta, the officer at the heart of this historic event, has made remarkable strides in her career. She currently serves as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and her journey to this prestigious position has been nothing short of inspiring.

Poonam’s leadership abilities were displayed prominently when she led the CRPF’s all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day Parade. Her remarkable academic achievements include a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, a master’s in English Literature, and a Bachelor of Education (BEd) from Jiwaji University in Gwalior. Her dedication to public service was further proven when she secured the 81st rank in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam. Poonam has also served in Naxal-affected areas of Bihar, showcasing her commitment to serving the nation in challenging environments.

Apart from her professional duties, Poonam Gupta is an active presence on social media. Her Instagram is filled with posts about her life as a CRPF officer, motivational messages, and her ongoing work in women’s empowerment. Through her platform, she raises awareness about various social campaigns and encourages students with messages of determination and strength.

What Does This Wedding Mean?

The wedding is significant not just because of the location, but also because it highlights the commendable achievements of a female officer in a traditionally male-dominated profession. It reflects a moment of progress for women’s empowerment in India, and Poonam Gupta’s success story is a testament to the hard work and resilience of women in uniform.

President Droupadi Murmu’s gesture to approve the wedding at Rashtrapati Bhavan is a recognition of Poonam Gupta’s achievements and her exemplary service. It is expected to be a day filled with joy, love, and pride, both for the couple and for the nation.

