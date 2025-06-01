‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’: Mansukh Mandaviya On His Birthday Led This Campaign That Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor Heroes

This special edition was dedicated to the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor, with citizens and dignitaries alike paying homage to their service through participation in the mass fitness drive.

The 25th edition of the nationwide initiative ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ rolled out with enthusiasm and patriotic fervor across over 5,000 locations on Sunday. This special edition was dedicated to the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor, with citizens and dignitaries alike paying homage to their service through participation in the mass fitness drive.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on his birthday, led the event in Delhi and acknowledged the symbolic significance of this ride. “Today’s edition is a tribute to our bravehearts who were part of Operation Sindoor. It is heartening to see citizens across the country pedal together for fitness and for our nation’s heroes,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya participates in the 25th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'. Actor Sharvari Wagh is also present. pic.twitter.com/u10koK7Nvr — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025

Joining the minister was actor Sharvari Wagh, who encouraged youth to incorporate physical fitness into their daily lives and support the cause behind the movement.

Citizens Ride in Unity for Fitness and Patriotism

#WATCH | On ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood says, “PM Narendra Modi has taken many steps to strengthen the country’s sports ecosystem. Under that, the Fit India Movement and Khelo India Movement are popular in the country. Today, hundreds of… pic.twitter.com/jJ5jWasGGq — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2025

In Delhi’s Janakpuri area, the streets were filled with cyclists of all ages — from young students and teenagers to senior citizens. Delhi BJP leader Ashish Sood highlighted how initiatives like Fit India and Khelo India are helping shape a healthier and more active society. “Thanks to the vision of PM Narendra Modi, sports and fitness have become national priorities. The ‘Sunday on Cycle’ campaign is a wonderful example of how fitness can be both a personal goal and a collective celebration,” he said.

The event, rooted in the Fit India Movement launched in 2019, continues to inspire people from all walks of life to adopt healthier lifestyles. Sunday’s ride, marked not only by its scale but also its sentiment, served as a dual celebration — of physical well-being and of the spirit of national service.