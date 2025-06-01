Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’: Mansukh Mandaviya On His Birthday Led This Campaign That Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor Heroes

‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’: Mansukh Mandaviya On His Birthday Led This Campaign That Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor Heroes

This special edition was dedicated to the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor, with citizens and dignitaries alike paying homage to their service through participation in the mass fitness drive.

‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’: Mansukh Mandaviya On His Birthday Led This Campaign That Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor Heroes


The 25th edition of the nationwide initiative ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ rolled out with enthusiasm and patriotic fervor across over 5,000 locations on Sunday. This special edition was dedicated to the brave soldiers of Operation Sindoor, with citizens and dignitaries alike paying homage to their service through participation in the mass fitness drive.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on his birthday, led the event in Delhi and acknowledged the symbolic significance of this ride. “Today’s edition is a tribute to our bravehearts who were part of Operation Sindoor. It is heartening to see citizens across the country pedal together for fitness and for our nation’s heroes,” he said.

Joining the minister was actor Sharvari Wagh, who encouraged youth to incorporate physical fitness into their daily lives and support the cause behind the movement.

Citizens Ride in Unity for Fitness and Patriotism

In Delhi’s Janakpuri area, the streets were filled with cyclists of all ages — from young students and teenagers to senior citizens. Delhi BJP leader Ashish Sood highlighted how initiatives like Fit India and Khelo India are helping shape a healthier and more active society. “Thanks to the vision of PM Narendra Modi, sports and fitness have become national priorities. The ‘Sunday on Cycle’ campaign is a wonderful example of how fitness can be both a personal goal and a collective celebration,” he said.

The event, rooted in the Fit India Movement launched in 2019, continues to inspire people from all walks of life to adopt healthier lifestyles. Sunday’s ride, marked not only by its scale but also its sentiment, served as a dual celebration — of physical well-being and of the spirit of national service.

Filed under

Fit India Sundays On Cycle

newsx

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned
In a candid conversation

‘For Me, Family Is More Important Than My Career’: Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About Life...
newsx

Assam Grapples With Severe Waterlogging After Massive Rainfall, Water Level In Brahmaputra River Remains High
The Bharatiya Janata Part

BJP Alleges Kerala CM’s Son-in-Law Hosted Arrested ‘Pak Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra In Kannur
newsx

Covid 19 Cases Update: Kerala Holds Highest Number Of Patients, Total Cases Rises To 3207
newsx

‘Fit India Sundays On Cycle’: Mansukh Mandaviya On His Birthday Led This Campaign That Pays...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘For Me, Family Is More Important Than My Career’: Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About Life Beyond Cricket

‘For Me, Family Is More Important Than My Career’: Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About Life...

Assam Grapples With Severe Waterlogging After Massive Rainfall, Water Level In Brahmaputra River Remains High

Assam Grapples With Severe Waterlogging After Massive Rainfall, Water Level In Brahmaputra River Remains High

BJP Alleges Kerala CM’s Son-in-Law Hosted Arrested ‘Pak Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra In Kannur

BJP Alleges Kerala CM’s Son-in-Law Hosted Arrested ‘Pak Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra In Kannur

Covid 19 Cases Update: Kerala Holds Highest Number Of Patients, Total Cases Rises To 3207

Covid 19 Cases Update: Kerala Holds Highest Number Of Patients, Total Cases Rises To 3207

Entertainment

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth