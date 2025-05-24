Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Five Animals Test Positive For H5N1 Bird Flu At Gorakhpur Zoo, Closure Extended

Five Animals Test Positive For H5N1 Bird Flu At Gorakhpur Zoo, Closure Extended

Five animals, including leopard cubs and a tigress, have tested positive for bird flu (H5N1) at Gorakhpur Zoo, prompting an extended closure and biosafety measures across Uttar Pradesh zoos.

Five Animals Test Positive For H5N1 Bird Flu At Gorakhpur Zoo, Closure Extended


An outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, after five animals tested positive for the virus. The revelation has prompted authorities to extend the temporary closure of the zoo and strengthen precautionary measures.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Yadav, the zoo had sent 34 samples for testing 10 days ago, of which five were confirmed positive for the deadly H5N1 strain. The affected animals include:

  • Two leopard cubs rescued from Siddharthnagar

  • A dead tigress

    Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • An injured vulture

  • Several dead crows

“We are following all protocols and precautionary measures. These results are based on samples collected 10 days ago. We are sending fresh samples again and hope they come back negative,” said DFO Yadav in a statement to ANI.

While the zoo was initially closed until May 27, it will now remain shut indefinitely until all new test results confirm the zoo is bird flu-free.

The incident has raised alarms statewide. Earlier on May 18, a lion and a peacock at the Kanpur Zoo also tested positive for H5N1. This led the Uttar Pradesh government to order the closure of all zoos and safari parks across the state on May 14 as a precautionary step.

In response to the outbreaks, state officials have introduced strict biosafety protocols, including disinfection, serosurveillance to track antibody levels, and other scientific containment strategies at the affected locations.

The H5N1 virus, a subtype of avian influenza, is known for being highly contagious among birds and deadly to both domestic and wild species, especially poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys. Transmission to wild animals, particularly big cats and scavenging birds, occurs through the ingestion of infected birds.

Health and wildlife authorities are on high alert to prevent further spread and protect zoo animals and staff. The situation continues to be monitored closely.

ALSO READ: Odisha Charts Bold Development Path At 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting

Filed under

animals test positive bird flu Gorakhpur zoo bird flu H5N1 virus Uttar Pradesh tigress leopard cubs bird flu

newsx

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047
newsx

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam
newsx

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...
newsx

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic
newsx

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage
newsx

Why Is Tollywood Ignoring The Andhra Government? Pawan Kalyan Questions Lack Of Gratitude Amid Industry...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

PM Modi Leads Key NITI Aayog Meet, Sets Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Mentally Unstable Woman Was Dragged And Gangraped By Prison Guards: Assam

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t...

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Knife Attack In Hamburg, Accused Mentally Unstable, Sent To Psychiatric Clinic

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Horrific Assault On Disabled Woman In Hawaii: Teens Arrested After Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Entertainment

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah Rukh Khan’s Junior In School?

Mukul Dev Passes Away: Did You Know He Was Rahul Dev’s Younger Brother and Shah

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Spirit: Triptii Dimri Replaces Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Film, Teams Up With Animal Director Again

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

Varun Dhawan To Team Up With Dinesh Vijan For Mythological Horror Film Before Bhediya 2

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

King: Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla Join Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Film

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’