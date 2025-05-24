Five Animals Test Positive For H5N1 Bird Flu At Gorakhpur Zoo, Closure Extended

Five animals, including leopard cubs and a tigress, have tested positive for bird flu (H5N1) at Gorakhpur Zoo, prompting an extended closure and biosafety measures across Uttar Pradesh zoos.

An outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza has been confirmed at the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, after five animals tested positive for the virus. The revelation has prompted authorities to extend the temporary closure of the zoo and strengthen precautionary measures.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Vikas Yadav, the zoo had sent 34 samples for testing 10 days ago, of which five were confirmed positive for the deadly H5N1 strain. The affected animals include:

Two leopard cubs rescued from Siddharthnagar

A dead tigress

An injured vulture

Several dead crows

“We are following all protocols and precautionary measures. These results are based on samples collected 10 days ago. We are sending fresh samples again and hope they come back negative,” said DFO Yadav in a statement to ANI.

While the zoo was initially closed until May 27, it will now remain shut indefinitely until all new test results confirm the zoo is bird flu-free.

The incident has raised alarms statewide. Earlier on May 18, a lion and a peacock at the Kanpur Zoo also tested positive for H5N1. This led the Uttar Pradesh government to order the closure of all zoos and safari parks across the state on May 14 as a precautionary step.

In response to the outbreaks, state officials have introduced strict biosafety protocols, including disinfection, serosurveillance to track antibody levels, and other scientific containment strategies at the affected locations.

The H5N1 virus, a subtype of avian influenza, is known for being highly contagious among birds and deadly to both domestic and wild species, especially poultry such as chickens, ducks, and turkeys. Transmission to wild animals, particularly big cats and scavenging birds, occurs through the ingestion of infected birds.

Health and wildlife authorities are on high alert to prevent further spread and protect zoo animals and staff. The situation continues to be monitored closely.

