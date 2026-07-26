Five Indian Seafarers Killed in Black Sea Attacks; Govt Urges Citizens to Assess Risks Before Taking Ship Jobs

Indian authorities have recently issued an advisory for Indian nationals working on commercial vessels operating in a conflict-affected region. The authorities have asked citizens to carefully review the security situation before accepting jobs on commercial ships which are passing through the black sea. The latest warning comes as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to put merchant vessels at serious risk.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the region remains dangerous because of frequent missile and drone attacks on commercial ships.

“Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments,” the MEA said.

Merchant Ship Carrying Indians Hit at Odesa Port

The advisory was issued after a merchant vessel, MV AGN Ragnar, was struck at Ukraine’s Port of Odesa on Saturday. Four Indian nationals were on board when the incident took place. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said it is closely tracking the situation.

The embassy said two of the four Indian crew members have been confirmed safe. There is no information on the other two yet. Search and rescue operations are underway, and the embassy is in touch with local authorities regarding their status and offering all possible assistance.

They have yet to release information about the cause of the strike or the total number of crew aboard the ship. The identities and roles of the four Indian nationals have also not been made public.

Five Indian Seafarers Killed in Recent Attacks

The latest warning follows a series of deadly incidents in the Black Sea. Five Indian seafarers were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the region within the past week.

The MEA said the security situation in and around the Black Sea “remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict.” It also warned that commercial ships in these waters face “significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks.”

“Since April, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives,” the ministry said.

MEA Advises Seafarers to Take Extra Precautions

Indians still keen to work in the region have been told by the government to get full information before accepting any job. Seafarers are advised to ask their employer, recruitment agency and ship operator about the vessel’s itinerary, ports of call, security measures, insurance cover and emergency response plans.

It added that workers must ensure their contracts comply with international maritime standards. This includes providing adequate medical care, assistance with evacuation, repatriation and compensation in the event of an emergency.

The MEA asked the seafarers to stay in touch with their families and inform them of their travel plans and get in touch with the Indian Embassy or Consulates in case they require any consular assistance.

Why the Black Sea Remains Risky