Five Indians Arrested in Thailand For ‘Kidnapping’ Three Tourists For Rs 70 Lakh Ransom; Pakistani Connection Emerges

Five Indian nationals have been arrested by Thai police on charges of kidnapping and torturing three other Indians. They were apprehended at a hotel in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan on Tuesday, just before getting ready to leave the country.

The arrest came in the wake of an investigation into the kidnapping of three Indian men who had reportedly been held hostage for seven days and whose families were made to pay a ransom of 2.4 million baht (INR 70 Lakhs).

According to the Bangkok Post report, there is a suspicion among investigators that the criminal act may have been planned by a Pakistani national operating from Dubai.

Victims Tricked With Fake Low-Cost Thailand Tour Offer

It was stated that the three victims, whose ages were reported to be between 23 and 26, were lured to Pattaya through promises of a low-cost seven-day holiday package. Once in the country, the three men were allegedly taken to a two-story house in Bang Lamung district. Thai police rescued the three men on Monday after tracing the suspects to the location.

When officers reached the house, they found the victims tied up inside two bedrooms. Their hands, legs and mouths were reportedly bound. Police also found injuries on their ankles, which appeared consistent with repeated physical assault.

The survivors told investigators that they faced daily torture during their captivity. They alleged that they were beaten, hung upside down, denied food and restricted from using toilets. They were also forced to call their families and demand ransom payments.

Dubai-Based Suspected Mastermind Under Scanner

The arrested suspects have been identified as Avtar Singh (38), Jagjit Singh (38), Rambalak Kumar (24), Sukhbir Singh (37), and Kulra Singh (27).

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that they had been in contact with the suspected mastermind through a chat application for around a month before carrying out the kidnapping.

Police believe the Dubai-based suspect planned to receive the ransom through digital money transfers. The accused were allegedly promised cash, valuables taken from the victims, and flight tickets to leave Thailand after completing the crime.

Police Colonel Napatpong Kositsuriyamanee, Immigration Chief of Chon Buri province, said investigators found that the group used a Dubai-registered phone number to hide their activities.

“The victims’ relatives phoned Thai police to seek help,” Napatpong was quoted as saying by the report.

Kidnapping Suspects Caught Before Escaping Thailand

The officials explained that the suspects escaped the Pattaya hideout on motorcycles just moments before the arrival of the police. The suspects were eventually traced to a hotel in Bangkok, where they were stopped before they fled the country.

Police chief of Pattaya, Pol Col Anek Sathongyu, later praised the arresting officers for preventing the suspects from fleeing. This incident comes just a short while after the Thai government reinstated visa-free entry for people holding Indian passports in order to boost tourism. The officials have not made any connection between the policy and the criminal activity.