Five Migrant Workers From Jharkhand Kidnapped In Niger, Families Seek Government’s Help

A distressing incident has surfaced from Niger, West Africa, where five migrant workers from Jharkhand have reportedly been kidnapped. The workers — Sanjay Mahato, Chandrika Mahato, Raju Mahato, Faljit Mahato, and Uttam Mahato — were employed with Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and hail from the Dondlo and Mundro Panchayat areas under Bagodar police station in Giridih district.

According to the families, the incident occurred last week when armed criminals raided their work camp, abducting six individuals, including one local resident, at gunpoint. During the attack, heavy crossfire between the assailants and security personnel resulted in the death of twelve officials.

Since the abduction, the families have lost all contact with the kidnapped workers. “We don’t know anything about their whereabouts. I request the government to intervene and bring them back,” pleaded a family member. Sanjay Mahato’s wife recalled her last conversation with him at 10 am on Friday before his phone was switched off.

Former Bagodar MLA Vinod Kumar Singh visited the families and assured them that efforts are underway. Local officials have also informed the Overseas Cell and senior authorities to expedite action. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Narendra Prasad Gupta stated that the administration stands firmly with the affected families.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has sought immediate intervention from Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to secure the safe return of the kidnapped workers.

