Five Militants Arrested In Major Operation Across Manipur’s Districts

In a major operation, five militants of banned outfits were arrested from three districts of Manipur: Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal. These arrests are a part of the ongoing efforts of the state police and security forces to curb militant activities that have been causing unrest in the state.

Manipur, a north-eastern state embroiled in ethnic and political unrest, is witnessing increasing tensions as the government increases security and the central government intervenes to assume control. Recent events point to the worsening crisis, with the arrest of militants, the imposition of President’s Rule, and increasing fears of further violence.

Two active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Noyon) were picked up from Thangmeiband and Keishampat locations in Imphal West on February 13. Another person belonging to the same outfit was arrested from Khurai Thoudam Leikai in Imphal East. The militants arrested were allegedly engaged in extortion from government officials, hospitals, schools, and private enterprises. Police officials stated that these acts were a primary source of revenue for militant groups in the area.

Two KCP (PWG) cadres were also picked up in Thoubal district in another operation. The militants, along with arms and ammunition like pistols, hand grenades, and other small weapons, were apprehended, once again highlighting the threat the militant groups presented to the state.

In a similar development, security personnel carried out operations in Chandel and Kangpokpi districts, where they seized a substantial quantity of arms. The yield consisted of an assault rifle, a sniper rifle, four pistols, and a number of hand grenades. The recoveries indicate the continued menace of armed militants in the state and the sustained conflict between insurgent outfits and the government security forces.

Political Instability and the Imposition of President’s Rule

Manipur’s politics have become further precarious following Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation on February 9, 2025. Singh, who was in office for most of the ethnic conflict between the Meitei-dominant and Kuki-Zomi tribes, invoked the failure to solve the crisis as the key motivation for his resignation. The ethnic war, which has lasted for almost two years, has already resulted in more than 250 deaths and displaced tens of thousands.

Following the mounting crisis, the President’s Rule was clamped in Manipur on February 13, 2025. This decision under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution provides the central government with direct control over the state administration. The authority of the Manipur Legislative Assembly has been suspended, and the central government will be ruling the state for a maximum duration of six months, unless Parliament extends it.

The declaration of President’s Rule is an indication of the need for the central government to stabilize the state, which has been in political and ethnic crisis for over 20 months. With no functioning state government and no smooth transition of leadership, the action is aimed at reestablishing order and giving an illusion of governance in the midst of anarchy.

Since President’s Rule has been imposed, security has been tightened considerably in sensitive pockets, especially in the state capital Imphal. Important spots like the Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister’s Secretariat are under tight security surveillance to avoid any untoward situations. The Manipur Police also stepped up their presence in localities like Kangla Gate, Sanjenthong, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Konung Mamang, which have seen increased tensions in recent months.

The greater security presence is directed at averting violent confrontations, particularly against the backdrop of continued ethnic conflict. Official warnings have been given regarding further clashes, more specifically between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi groups. A senior police official explained that the higher profile of the security forces was designed to uphold public safety and to discourage any parties seeking to capitalize on the uncertainty for ulterior motives.

