Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Five Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Landmine Blast Along LoC In Jammu’s Poonch District

All five terrorists were killed in the blast on the spot. The intruders had IEDs with them and they blew off during the encounter, creating further damage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Five Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Landmine Blast Along LoC In Jammu’s Poonch District


At least five suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Battal sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on February 7, 2025. According to official sources, the militants, who were trying to infiltrate into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), caused the blast when one of them inadvertently stepped on a landmine planted along the border.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

All five terrorists were killed in the blast on the spot. The intruders had IEDs with them and they blew off during the encounter, creating further damage. It was one of the security measures against infiltration through landmines laid across identified infiltration areas.

This region, especially in the Battal sector, has been a recurring location of such incidents where landmines are used as part of an overall strategy to bar cross-border infiltration. Officials add that the rains can cause the landmines to drift sometimes, thus risking both the security forces and infiltrators.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As per reports, the area is currently being closely monitored by security forces to prevent further infiltration attempts. Additional measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the region.

This tragic event follows a similar occurrence in January 2025, when an Indian Army soldier was injured by a landmine while conducting a patrol near the LoC. These incidents underscore the continuing security challenges in the region.

In an unrelated incident, Pakistani militants making an infiltration bid at an Indian Army post at the LoC were thwarted on the intervening night of 4-5 February 2025. They were gunned down by the Indian soldiers; seven infiltrators were killed during the foiling of the infiltration bid. That attack shows continuous attempts by terrorists to infiltrate across the LoC and reach Indian forces on the other side of the LOC.

These violent attacks come in the wake of statements made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after his government sought to resolve the issue of Kashmir through talks. In a session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sharif reiterated that Pakistan wants peaceful negotiations to settle all outstanding issues with India, including the dispute over Kashmir.

India has maintained that effective engagement between the two countries can only be facilitated in a terror-free, hostile-free, and violence-free environment. India continues to maintain that cross-border terrorism is the major impediment to peace in the region.

ALSO READ: 68 Pakistani Hindus Granted Special Visas To Take Holy Dip at Mahakumbh

 

Filed under

Five Pakistani Terrorist Jammu’s Poonch District

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

FIFA Bans Pakistan Football Federation And Congo Republic Football Association

FIFA Bans Pakistan Football Federation And Congo Republic Football Association

A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy: Jeet Adani Weds Diva Jaimin Shah

A Celebration Of Tradition And Philanthropy: Jeet Adani Weds Diva Jaimin Shah

‘We Went There To Earn A Livelihood, But Everything Fell Apart’ A Migrant’s Harrowing Journey To The United States

‘We Went There To Earn A Livelihood, But Everything Fell Apart’ A Migrant’s Harrowing Journey...

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Apple Set To Launch iPhone SE 4 Next Week: Here’s What to Expect

Apple Set To Launch iPhone SE 4 Next Week: Here’s What to Expect

Entertainment

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Actor Nagarjuna Meets PM Modi, Presents Book On Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Rakhi Sawant Receives Marriage Proposal from Pakistani Mufti, Will She Become ‘Pakistan’s Bahu’?

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift Reportedly Feels ‘Used’ By Blake Lively Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For Social Causes

Gautam Adani’s Son Jeet Adani Marries Diva In A Traditional Ceremony, Pledges ₹10,000 Crore For

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Jeet Adani & Diva Jaimin Shah’s Pre-Wedding: Bhangra, Music & Celebration | Watch

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox