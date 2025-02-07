Five Pakistani Terrorists Killed In Landmine Blast Along LoC In Jammu’s Poonch District

All five terrorists were killed in the blast on the spot. The intruders had IEDs with them and they blew off during the encounter, creating further damage.

At least five suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Battal sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on February 7, 2025. According to official sources, the militants, who were trying to infiltrate into India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), caused the blast when one of them inadvertently stepped on a landmine planted along the border.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

All five terrorists were killed in the blast on the spot. The intruders had IEDs with them and they blew off during the encounter, creating further damage. It was one of the security measures against infiltration through landmines laid across identified infiltration areas.

This region, especially in the Battal sector, has been a recurring location of such incidents where landmines are used as part of an overall strategy to bar cross-border infiltration. Officials add that the rains can cause the landmines to drift sometimes, thus risking both the security forces and infiltrators.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As per reports, the area is currently being closely monitored by security forces to prevent further infiltration attempts. Additional measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the region.

This tragic event follows a similar occurrence in January 2025, when an Indian Army soldier was injured by a landmine while conducting a patrol near the LoC. These incidents underscore the continuing security challenges in the region.

In an unrelated incident, Pakistani militants making an infiltration bid at an Indian Army post at the LoC were thwarted on the intervening night of 4-5 February 2025. They were gunned down by the Indian soldiers; seven infiltrators were killed during the foiling of the infiltration bid. That attack shows continuous attempts by terrorists to infiltrate across the LoC and reach Indian forces on the other side of the LOC.

These violent attacks come in the wake of statements made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after his government sought to resolve the issue of Kashmir through talks. In a session of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sharif reiterated that Pakistan wants peaceful negotiations to settle all outstanding issues with India, including the dispute over Kashmir.

India has maintained that effective engagement between the two countries can only be facilitated in a terror-free, hostile-free, and violence-free environment. India continues to maintain that cross-border terrorism is the major impediment to peace in the region.

ALSO READ: 68 Pakistani Hindus Granted Special Visas To Take Holy Dip at Mahakumbh