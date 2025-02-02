Home
Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat

A tragic accident occurred early Sunday morning in Gujarat's Dang district, where a private bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the deaths of five people and leaving 17 others seriously injured.

Five Pilgrims Killed As Bus Plunges Into Gorge While En Route To Dwarka In Gujarat


A tragic accident occurred early Sunday morning in Gujarat’s Dang district, where a private bus carrying pilgrims plunged into a deep gorge, resulting in the deaths of five people and leaving 17 others seriously injured. The accident happened near the Saputara hill station, a popular tourist destination.

The bus, which was carrying a total of 48 pilgrims, lost control around 4:15 AM, causing it to break through a crash barrier and fall into the gorge from a height of about 35 feet. In-charge Superintendent of Police SG Patil confirmed that the bus was en route from Trimbakeshwar in Maharashtra to Dwarka in Gujarat when the incident occurred.

Fatalities and Injuries

Tragically, five people—three men and two women—died on the spot due to the impact of the fall. A total of 17 other pilgrims sustained serious injuries, and they were immediately rushed to a civil hospital in Ahwa. Some other passengers were reported to have minor injuries. The injured passengers are receiving treatment for their conditions.

The victims of this accident were pilgrims from Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashok Nagar districts in Madhya Pradesh. The group had been traveling to Dwarka, a religious site in Gujarat, to carry out their pilgrimage when the unfortunate incident took place.

The rescue operation at the site of the accident was nearly completed by the time authorities provided updates. Efforts were made to extricate the injured and ensure that they were swiftly transferred to medical care. Local police are investigating the cause of the accident, focusing on the loss of control by the bus driver, but further details are awaited.

Community Shocked by the Loss

The incident has left the local community and relatives of the victims devastated. Pilgrimage accidents, though rare, are particularly tragic, as they often involve large groups of people traveling together for spiritual purposes. Authorities have expressed their condolences and are working to provide assistance to the families affected by the tragedy.

This tragic bus accident in Dang district has not only resulted in significant loss of life but also left many others injured, casting a shadow over the religious journey of the pilgrims. The community and the authorities are now focusing on ensuring the swift recovery of the injured, while also investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. The loss of lives has deeply impacted the families of the deceased, who had traveled from distant regions for their pilgrimage.

