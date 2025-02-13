‘Five-Star Event Facilities Now Accessible To Poor And Middle Class’ Says CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the city’s first Kalyan Mandapam on Thursday, ensuring that economically weaker sections and middle-income groups can now access five-star facilities for social events. During the ceremony, he also laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹76.40 crore and inaugurated completed works worth ₹26.31 crore, bringing the total value of development projects in Gorakhpur to ₹103 crore.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at the Municipal Corporation’s event in Khorabar township, CM Yogi emphasized that Kalyan Mandapams would provide quality venues for weddings and other social events at an affordable cost. “Today, we inaugurate Gorakhpur’s first Kalyan Mandapam, and within the next few months, seven more will be completed,” he announced, highlighting that five of these will be funded through his MLA fund. He also directed the Municipal Corporation to offer bookings to sanitation workers and employees at a nominal fee of ₹11,000.

The newly inaugurated Kalyan Mandapam, built at a cost of ₹4.71 crore, features a spacious auditorium, dormitory, six rooms, a kitchen, and a well-maintained lawn, ensuring high-quality amenities for special occasions. Alongside this, CM Yogi also inaugurated a gas-based animal crematorium (₹4.55 crore), a drain construction project from Mahadevpuram to Phase 2 in Ramgarhtal (₹2.46 crore), a road project from Ekla Dam to the Animal Crematorium (₹0.68 crore), and a shed at Kanha Gaushala in Mahewa (₹0.97 crore).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Urban Development Initiatives

During the event, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to urban development. He noted that a multi-level parking facility is being constructed at Shaheed Bandhu Singh Park near Ghantaghar to address traffic congestion, and beautification efforts for the iconic clock tower are underway. He also highlighted the ongoing development of parks, road-widening projects, and drainage improvements, stressing that once the Godhdhoiya Nala project is completed, Gorakhpur will be free from persistent waterlogging issues.

Environmental And Sanitation Efforts

CM Yogi also unveiled an innovative initiative to purify contaminated water flowing into the Rapti River using indigenous methods, making it suitable for agricultural use. He called upon residents to participate in Vikas Yatra and maintain cleanliness, citing Gorakhpur’s past struggles with encephalitis due to poor sanitation. Thanks to the Swachh Bharat Mission and public awareness efforts, he noted, the disease has now been eradicated.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister announced the development of affordable housing under the Medicity/Township project in Khorabar, catering to different income groups. He outlined pricing details, stating that a two-bedroom house would cost ₹28 lakh, an LIG house around ₹16 lakh, and EWS housing would be even more affordable.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Mayor Dr. Manglesh Shrivastava, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, and several BJP leaders. CM Yogi also honored sanitation workers with certificates and financial assistance, presenting ₹1 lakh to the father of a deceased sanitation worker. Before concluding, he inaugurated the Kalyan Mandapam, inspected its facilities, and flagged off ten Municipal Corporation vehicles, marking another milestone in Gorakhpur’s urban development journey.

ALSO READ: ‘He Could Have Done This Earlier’: Tejasvi Surya On Karnataka CM’s Order On Bengaluru Metro Price Hikes