Five-Year-Old Girl Dies After BMW Luxury Car Hits The Scooter

A BMW luxury car hit a scooter in Noida Sector-20 late Saturday night, according to a NDTV report, which left a five-year-old girl Aayat dead and 2 others (Gul Mohammad and his brother-in-law Raja, residents of Sadarpur near Sector 45, Noida) injured. Cops have apprehended the man driving the BMW, Yash Sharma, resident of Noida sector-37 and the co-passenger, a restaurant owner Abhishek Rawat who lives in Noida sector 70. The crash happened when Gul Mohammad and his brother-in-law Raja were taking Aayat, Gul Mohammad’s daughter to Post Graduate Institute of Child Health hospital because she was unwell. According to The Times of India, police has reported that the condition of Gul Mohammad and Raja remains critical.

Similar incidents reported in many parts of India

Time and again, similar incidents have been reported in many parts of India where people lost their lives after being hit by people driving luxury cars. According to a Free Press Journal report, a middle-aged scooter rider lost his life when a speeding BMW struck his scooter at a Gandhinagar intersection in morning. A CCTV footage of the incident was also shared online. As per the reports, the car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. In the footage, the BMW can be seen hitting the scooter before it crashed into a tree while attempting to take a turn at the intersection. Police had initiated legal proceedings against the driver, who was hospitalised. Investigators also reviewed witness statements and CCTV footage as part of their inquiry.

Legal consequences for hitting someone with vehicles

According to the section 281 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita- whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment. As per the section, the imprisonment can be either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Also read: New Delhi: Four Injured In BMW Car Collision In Chanakyapuri Area