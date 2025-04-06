Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
  Flight Attendant Accused Of Stealing Gold Necklace From 5-Year-Old On IndiGo Flight – What Happened?

Flight Attendant Accused Of Stealing Gold Necklace From 5-Year-Old On IndiGo Flight – What Happened?

A flight attendant on an IndiGo flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru has been accused of stealing a gold necklace from a five-year-old child during the journey. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police have filed a case after the child’s mother, Priyanka Mukherjee, submitted a complaint. Priyanka, who is married to an ISRO scientist, was traveling […]

Flight Attendant Accused Of Stealing Gold Necklace From 5-Year-Old On IndiGo Flight – What Happened?


A flight attendant on an IndiGo flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru has been accused of stealing a gold necklace from a five-year-old child during the journey. The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police have filed a case after the child’s mother, Priyanka Mukherjee, submitted a complaint.

Priyanka, who is married to an ISRO scientist, was traveling with her two daughters, aged five and two, on April 1. Their journey was part of a connecting flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Kolkata, with a stopover in Bengaluru.

According to her statement, both children became upset and began crying during the flight. A female cabin crew member offered to take the older daughter for a short walk down the aisle to help calm her, while Priyanka comforted her younger child.

The child was returned to her seat just before the aircraft began its descent into Bengaluru. It was at this moment that Priyanka noticed her daughter’s gold necklace, weighing around 20 grams, had gone missing. When she confronted the crew member, the staffer reportedly denied any involvement.

Despite Priyanka’s efforts to register a complaint, the process reportedly faced delays. The airline refused to share the staff member’s photograph and said that the accused crew member denied the charges. Additionally, no CCTV footage was available from the cabin to verify the sequence of events.

To support her claim, Priyanka shared a video she had taken earlier in the flight, where her daughter could be seen wearing the necklace while eating cake. Her husband later traveled from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru to assist, and the family stayed overnight at the airport, having missed their connecting flight.

Speaking to The Times of India, a senior police official confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and appropriate action will be taken based on the evidence.

In a statement, IndiGo Airlines acknowledged the incident, saying: “We are aware of a recent incident involving a staff member on flight 6E 661 from Thiruvananthapuram to Bengaluru, regarding a concern raised by our customer. We take such matters extremely seriously and are providing full support and cooperation to the relevant authorities in carrying out the investigations.”

The case has sparked concern among flyers and on social media about passenger safety, especially when young children are involved.

