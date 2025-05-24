Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Flight Operations Impacted Due Heavy Rains In Delhi-NCR, Indigo Issues Travel Advisory

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden shift in weather late Saturday night as heavy rainfall, thunder, and strong winds swept across the region, breaking the long spell of oppressive summer heat.

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden shift in weather late Saturday night as heavy rainfall, thunder, and strong winds swept across the region, breaking the long spell of oppressive summer heat. The downpour, although welcome for many battling high temperatures, came with a set of warnings and disruptions.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the capital, forecasting severe thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and squally winds reaching up to 100 km/h. “A thunderstorm cell is approaching Delhi and adjoining areas from the west/northwest,” the IMD stated. The alert warned residents of high-velocity winds, frequent lightning, and possible dust storms within hours.

The IMD also urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid open fields or sheltering under trees, anticipating damage risks from falling branches and flying debris.

Amid the volatile weather, flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were thrown into disarray. Several airlines, including IndiGo, issued advisories to passengers, urging them to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. IndiGo confirmed that delays and disruptions were being experienced due to the adverse conditions and reassured passengers that safety and comfort remained their top priorities.

Ground crews and cabin staff were seen assisting travelers as weather-related delays mounted. While a bit of airside congestion may still persist, airlines reported signs of clearer skies and improving weather over Delhi. “We’re seeing signs of clearer skies and weather improving in #Delhi. While a bit of airside congestion may persist, we’re working to get you on your way. Thanks for staying patient with us. Track your flight status here,” IndiGo said in its latest update.

With continued monitoring and gradual normalization of operations, passengers are advised to stay alert for any further announcements as services resume.

