Flight To Srinagar Struck By Thunderstorm, Parts Damaged, Watch

A routine flight from Delhi to Srinagar turned into a nerve-racking experience for passengers as severe turbulence and a sudden hailstorm damaged the aircraft mid-air, forcing an emergency landing. The IndiGo flight 6E 2142, carrying 227 passengers, including five Trinamool Congress leaders, landed safely thanks to the calm and decisive actions of the cockpit crew.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social media to confirm the presence of TMC leaders Nadimul Haque, Sagarika Ghose, Derek O’Brien, Mamata Thakur, and Manas Bhuiyan on board. She assured that all five were safe and commended the pilot for maintaining composure despite the stormy conditions.

Pilots must be commended for ensuring a safe landing after what the passengers of this flight from Delhi to Srinagar went through. The plane suffered shocking damage. This was the moment when turbulence struck. pic.twitter.com/5bW2c7EeAj — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) May 21, 2025

The aircraft, identified by registration VT-IMD, was declared “Aircraft on Ground” (AOG) upon arrival in Srinagar — a classification used when a plane needs to be grounded for inspection and maintenance before being cleared for future flights.

An official from the Airports Authority of India confirmed, “All aircrew and passengers are safe, and the aircraft has been declared AOG by the airline.”

IndiGo, in its statement, noted that the plane had encountered a hailstorm en route. “The flight and cabin crew followed established protocol and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar. The airport team attended to passengers, prioritizing their wellbeing. The aircraft will undergo thorough inspection and maintenance before resuming service,” the airline said.

The incident highlights the growing challenges posed by erratic weather conditions, especially in sensitive air routes like those over North India.