Flights Disrupted Across North India as Airspace Shifts; Airlines Waive Fees, Offer Refunds

Flight operations across northern India faced major disruptions this week as several airports remained shut and changing airspace conditions affected schedules. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have announced waivers and full refunds for affected passengers, while Delhi Airport—India’s busiest—saw dozens of cancellations.

The cause of the disruption appears linked to sudden changes in airspace regulations, affecting both domestic and international flights.

IndiGo and Air India Waive Rescheduling Charges

India’s two largest carriers, IndiGo and Air India, have stepped in to help passengers caught in the middle of the travel chaos. Both airlines are offering the option to reschedule flights without extra charges or get a full refund.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Air India Express said, “We are offering a full refund or free rescheduling for our flights to and from Amritsar, Gwalior, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon until 05:30hrs on 10th May 2025.”

Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status before heading to the airport and to contact airline support for rebooking options.

Northern Airports Shut Until Further Notice

SpiceJet also confirmed via social media that several airports in northern India have been closed until further notice. These include key locations such as Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar.

“Departures, arrivals and consequential flights may be impacted,” the airline noted.

This shutdown has led to a ripple effect across the aviation network, with connecting flights being delayed or cancelled as well.

Over 35 Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport Alone

At Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, at least 35 flights were cancelled since midnight. These include 23 domestic departures, eight arrivals, and four international flights. With Delhi being a major hub, the impact is being felt across the country and beyond.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the body that manages the airport, confirmed the situation in a statement: “Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport.”

Foreign Airlines Also Hit; Pakistan Airspace Closed

It’s not just Indian carriers feeling the squeeze. International airlines have also had to adjust their schedules. American Airlines and Qatar Airways are among the foreign carriers affected.

Qatar Airways announced that it had temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan, citing the closure of Pakistani airspace. The airline has not specified when services will resume.

Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory

To reduce confusion and help travelers plan better, Delhi Airport has issued an advisory asking passengers to stay in touch with their airlines and coordinate with Air Traffic Control (ATC).

The advisory urges travelers to double-check their flight status before arriving at the airport and to expect possible delays or last-minute cancellations.

What Should You Do If You’re Flying Soon?

If you have travel plans to or from any of the affected cities—Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Amritsar, or others—it’s a good idea to:

Contact your airline immediately

Check for emails or SMS alerts about your flight

Consider postponing non-essential travel

Explore refund or free rescheduling options being offered

The airlines have promised flexibility, and airport staff are trying to help, but patience may be required due to the high volume of disruptions.