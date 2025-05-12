Flights Slowly Resume as Government Reopens 32 Airports Near Border After De-escalation

India’s two largest airlines—IndiGo and Air India—announced on Monday that they are beginning to resume flights to and from 32 airports that had been shut for nearly a week due to rising tensions with Pakistan.

These airports, located mostly near the India-Pakistan border, were closed after the deadly Pahalgam massacre on May 9, where 26 tourists were killed in an attack reportedly carried out by Pakistan-backed militants. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, and hostilities across the border escalated quickly, forcing aviation authorities to issue a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to halt civil aircraft operations at these sensitive locations.

Now, with a ceasefire taking hold and the situation calming down, the government has decided to reopen these airports in phases.

IndiGo Begins Restarting Flights, Advises Passengers to Stay Updated

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline by market share, said it was gradually resuming operations in accordance with the government’s latest directive.

“In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline also cautioned passengers that some disruptions could still happen as operations ramp back up.

“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments… our teams will work diligently to restore seamless operations,” it added.

IndiGo advised travelers to keep an eye on their flight status through its website or mobile app. For those reconsidering their plans, the airline is continuing to offer free change or cancellation options until May 22 for all affected routes.

Air India Prepares to Resume Flights to Key Northern Cities

Tata Group-owned Air India also confirmed that it was working to restore flights to several important northern cities, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.

#TravelAdvisory

Following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot. We appreciate your… — Air India (@airindia) May 12, 2025

In a statement, the airline said that its teams were actively working to normalize operations at these airports.

It also urged customers to “stay tuned for further updates” as flight schedules are reworked.

32 Airports Reopened, But with Caution

According to the Airports Authority of India, all 32 airports that were closed until May 15 are now open for civil aircraft operations.

The list includes major airports like Srinagar, Amritsar, Leh, Jammu, and Chandigarh, as well as smaller but strategically important ones like Bathinda, Bhuntar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Porbandar.

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline’s websites for regular updates,” the AAI said in its advisory.

While the government has lifted restrictions, the reopening is being done gradually to avoid any sudden risks. Officials remain cautious despite the ceasefire called after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out for de-escalation.

Army Confirms First Peaceful Night Since Conflict Escalation

As per the Indian Army’s statement on Monday, the border areas experienced a rare calm overnight.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” the statement read.

This relative peace has given the green signal to slowly restart civil aviation services, though authorities are closely monitoring the situation.