Thursday, May 22, 2025
Flights To Goa Affected Amid Heavy Rains; Indigo Issues Travel Advisory, Warns Of Flight Delays

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for Goa on Wednesday, warning that ongoing rain in the state may affect flight operations, leading to possible delays or disruptions.

IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory for Goa on Wednesday, warning that ongoing rain in the state may affect flight operations, leading to possible delays or disruptions.

In a post on X, the airline said, “#6ETravelAdvisory: #Goa is experiencing rain, which may affect flight operations. Stay updated on your flight status via bit.ly/3ZWAQXd for the latest information.”

The airline’s advisory said, “Owing to inclement weather and rainfall in Goa, flight operations may be subject to delays or disruptions.”

Passengers To Check Flight Status

Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport. “We strongly recommend that all customers check the latest flight status prior to leaving for the airport and allocate additional travel time, as weather conditions may also impact local traffic,” IndiGo said.

The airline also said its customer service teams are available to help travellers. “Our teams remain accessible across all customer service touchpoints and are committed to assisting you at every step of your journey,” it added.

IndiGo Airlines advised passengers to stay informed by regularly checking their flight status and to plan for extra travel time due to possible weather-related delays and traffic disruptions.

The airline also emphasized that its customer service teams are available to provide support throughout the journey, assuring travelers of their commitment to assist and ensure a smooth travel experience despite the challenging weather conditions.

IMD Warns Of More Rainfall

The Met Department has warned of light to Moderate Rainfall with light thunderstorms and winds gusting to 30-40 is very likely to continue at a few places over North Goa, South Goa today.

IMD Goa station in-charge, N.P. Kulkarni said, “We have given orange warning for two days and after that we are shifting to yellow warning. For today, we predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and it will be same tomorrow also. We will keep updating the information. As on today, day 3 onwards we have given yellow warning…Yesterday, we received about 70 mm rainfall over South Goa. Day before yesterday, we received about the same rainfall. These are all the signs of pre-monsoon weather…Hopefully, tomorrow we will get heavy to very heavy rainfall.”

WITH INPUTS FROM ANI

