FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And Kashmir, Authorities Monitor Water Flow After Dam Gate Operation

Authorities have opened a gate at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam, situated on the Chenab River in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to open the gate was taken as part of routine operational measures to regulate water levels and manage the reservoir’s capacity.

Visuals from the site show a significant surge in water flow downstream as water gushes out from the dam. Officials on the ground are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safe release of water and to assess any possible impact on nearby areas.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | A gate at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam built on the Chenab River in Ramban has been opened. (Visuals from the spot shot around 8:15 am)

No Immediate Risk To Surrounding Areas

At present, there is no report of any threat to the downstream regions. However, the administration has advised residents living near the riverbanks to remain cautious. Local authorities and dam management teams remain on alert and are coordinating with disaster management units as a precautionary measure.

The Baglihar Dam, a major hydroelectric project on the Chenab River, plays a key role in supplying electricity and regulating water flow in the region. It is not uncommon for dam gates to be opened periodically, especially during snowmelt season or periods of heavy upstream inflow.

(With Inputs From ANI)

