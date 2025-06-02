Home
Flood Fury In Northeast: 34 Dead, Thousands Displaced As Rescue Ops Intensify

The Northeast region of India is reeling under the onslaught of relentless rains that have triggered devastating floods and landslides, claiming at least 34 lives over the past three days across Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Northeast region of India is reeling under the onslaught of relentless rains that have triggered devastating floods and landslides, claiming at least 34 lives over the past three days across Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. With entire villages submerged and highways cut off, the crisis has overwhelmed local infrastructure, prompting large-scale rescue and relief operations by the Indian Air Force and Assam Rifles.

The scale of the disaster is especially grim in Sikkim, where over 1,200 tourists remain stranded in the northern parts of the state. An earlier plan to evacuate them on Sunday had to be postponed due to a fresh landslide, compounding fears. Meanwhile, eight tourists swept into the Teesta River after their vehicle was tossed by strong currents remain missing, with search efforts ongoing.

In Assam, the situation continues to deteriorate. Nearly 3.6 lakh people across 764 villages in 19 districts have been affected, with rivers including the Brahmaputra breaching danger levels at key points such as Dibrugarh and Neematighat. Five additional rivers have also crossed the red mark, submerging fields, roads, and homes. Over 10,000 residents have been moved to relief camps, many of them reporting complete loss of property.

Meghalaya and Tripura are among the worst hit, with ten districts in Meghalaya facing flash floods and landslides. Tripura, meanwhile, has reported over 10,000 people displaced, as torrential downpours swept through low-lying areas. In Manipur, where communication lines have snapped in several parts, the Army has been airlifting supplies to isolated villages.

Taking note of the grave situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the Governor of Manipur. In a public post on X, Shah said, “Spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur in the wake of ongoing heavy rainfall in their states. Also assured them of every possible help to tackle any situation. The Modi government stands like a rock in support of the people of the Northeast.”

On the ground, the Assam government has announced ₹4 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, confirmed state minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. Emergency teams continue to brave adverse weather, risking further landslides and flash floods as they push deeper into affected zones.

Must Read: Assam Floods: 8 Dead, Over 78,000 Affected As Heavy Rain Triggers Devastating Floods

