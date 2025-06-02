Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Floods Lash Northeast, Orange Alert In 14 UP Districts, IMD Predicts Rain Across States Today

Floods Lash Northeast, Orange Alert In 14 UP Districts, IMD Predicts Rain Across States Today

Monsoon rains ease Delhi’s heat but wreak havoc in Northeast India with 26 deaths. IMD predicts more showers across several states over the next five days.

Floods Lash Northeast, Orange Alert In 14 UP Districts, IMD Predicts Rain Across States Today


As the southwest monsoon advances across India, it has brought contrasting weather patterns—relief in the north, and disaster in the northeast.

On Sunday evening, Delhi experienced light showers and gusty winds, providing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts this spell of pleasant weather will continue, with light rain and dust storms likely over the next 48 hours in Delhi and surrounding areas.

However, the situation is grim in the Northeast, where relentless rains over the past three days have triggered severe flooding across six states. The floods have claimed at least 26 lives, with many areas, including large parts of Imphal in Manipur, now submerged. States like Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, and others remain on high alert for more heavy rainfall today, as per the IMD.

In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the Chief Ministers of the affected states, assuring them of full central assistance in tackling the crisis.

The IMD has confirmed that the rainfall will persist for the next 5 to 7 days in many parts of the country.

North India Weather Update

While the monsoon is causing chaos in the northeast, it has brought a drop in temperature in Delhi. According to IMD, temperatures will stay stable over the next couple of days, with light rainfall expected on Monday, offering continued relief.

In Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms in 14 districts, including Lucknow and Kanpur. A western disturbance, combined with shifting wind patterns, is likely to initiate rainfall from today in the state.

Forecast for Other States

In Bihar, residents can expect intermittent rain and humidity for the next four days, which may cause discomfort.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are expected to see thunderstorms and rainfall today, according to IMD projections.

Rajasthan witnessed light showers and dust storms on Sunday night. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has predicted a new western disturbance from June 2, which could lead to strong winds (50–60 kmph) and more showers between June 2 and 4.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, the ‘Nautapa’ heatwave continues, but pre-monsoon rains are expected soon, likely bringing some temperature relief.

