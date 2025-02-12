Flying From Delhi To Become Expensive As IGI Airport Plans Up To 3,000% Fee Hike

The new fee structure, which would be a first for an Indian airport, proposes a sharp rise in charges. Currently, departing passengers pay around Rs 52 (excluding taxes), with the proposed hikes increasing this to Rs 610 (a 1,073% rise) or even Rs 1,620 (3,015% increase). Business-class international passengers would face a UDF of Rs 570, while economy and premium economy passengers would be charged Rs 280.

DIAL, which operates Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, has submitted its proposed rates to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) for review. These changes are part of the airport’s larger expansion plans, including projects to upgrade infrastructure, build a new air train, and replace Terminal 2 with a larger Terminal 4.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DIAL has highlighted its financial struggles, expecting losses to exceed Rs 1,500 crore in the current fiscal year. The company is carrying significant debt, including $522 million in bonds due in October 2026. The fee increase aims to ensure financial stability and cover capital expenditure for recent projects, such as the Phase 3A expansion, which exceeded Rs 12,500 crore.

AERA’s approval is required before these new rates are implemented in April 2025.