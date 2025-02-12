Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Flying From Delhi To Become Expensive As IGI Airport Plans Up To 3,000% Fee Hike

Domestic passengers flying in and out of Delhi Airport during peak hours may soon face higher costs, with new user development fees proposed by DIAL. The fees could be differentiated based on flight times and class of travel, supporting the airport's expansion plans. If approved, the revised rates may take effect by April 2025.

Flying From Delhi To Become Expensive As IGI Airport Plans Up To 3,000% Fee Hike


Domestic passengers traveling during peak hours at Delhi Airport may soon face higher charges. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has suggested introducing new user development fees (UDF) for arriving passengers, in addition to the current departure fee. The proposal also includes differentiated fees based on flight times and class of travel. If approved, these changes, aimed at supporting the airport’s expansion plans, could be implemented by April 1, 2025.

