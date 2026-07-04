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Home > India News > Flying To Kashmir? Srinagar Airport Makes Key Announcement For Air Passengers

Flying To Kashmir? Srinagar Airport Makes Key Announcement For Air Passengers

Srinagar Airport has cancelled its planned weekly runway closures, ensuring uninterrupted daytime flights and providing a major boost to air travellers and Kashmir's tourism sector.

No runway closure for Srinagar Airport (Image: X/ SrinagarAirport)
No runway closure for Srinagar Airport (Image: X/ SrinagarAirport)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 18:37 IST

Flying to Kashmir just became easier after Srinagar Airport withdrew its proposed runway closure plan, ensuring daytime flight operations will continue every day of the week. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) revoked the earlier maintenance schedule that would have suspended flights every Monday and Tuesday from July, along with a two-week shutdown in October. The decision, announced on Saturday, came as a major relief for travellers, airlines and Kashmir’s tourism industry, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah calling it a “huge relief” for the Valley’s economy.

Srinagar Airport withdraws weekly closure plan for passengers

In a post on X, Srinagar Airport confirmed that the previously issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) had been officially withdrawn. The airport said, “Passengers are advised that there will be no full airfield closure at Srinagar airport this year. Airport operations will continue on all days with operational/watch hours from 8am to 5pm. Night closures for runway maintenance will continue until October 2026.”

The airport also said airlines would update their flight schedules based on the revised operating hours. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport and rely only on official updates.

Srinagar Airport decision boosts tourism and travel confidence

As per reports, the proposed closure had already started affecting the tourism sector. Omar Abdullah said tour operators had begun cancelling bookings just a day before the decision was reversed, despite strong tourist arrivals and healthy hotel bookings for the upcoming autumn season.

Welcoming the move, Abdullah posted on X, “Grateful to the defence minister @rajnathsingh Sb & civil aviation minister @RamMNK for acceding to our request and suspending the airport closure order. This closure had created a lot of difficulties for regular travellers and forced tour groups/tourists to cancel planned visits.” He had raised the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu.

Srinagar Airport records strong growth over the past decade

The latest announcement comes as Srinagar Airport continues to witness steady growth in passenger traffic. Airport data shows footfall increased by 120% over the last decade, rising from 20.4 lakh passengers in 2014-15 to 44.7 lakh in 2024-25.

Although travel briefly slowed after the April 22, 2025, terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, authorities said passenger numbers have now returned to normal. During discussions with the defence ministry, Abdullah also pointed to similar runway resurfacing work in 1998 and 2010, when commercial flights were temporarily shifted to the Awantipora Air Force base to keep Kashmir connected without shutting down Srinagar Airport.

Also Read: Mumbai Red Alert: Flights Delayed, Knee-Deep Water Floods Roads As Heavy Rain Batters City    

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Flying To Kashmir? Srinagar Airport Makes Key Announcement For Air Passengers
Tags: omar abdullahSrinagar airportsrinagar airport closure

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Flying To Kashmir? Srinagar Airport Makes Key Announcement For Air Passengers
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