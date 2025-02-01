FM Nirmala Sitharaman And President Droupadi Murmu’s Dahi-Cheeni Moment Ahead Of Budget 2025

Before introducing the Union Budget 2025 to Parliament today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Murmu gave Ms. Sitharaman "dahi-cheeni," or curd and sugar, as part of a tradition that is thought to bring "good luck."

Ms. Sitharaman was spotted reviewing important parts of the budget with the president before heading to the Cabinet meeting, where the Union Cabinet will formally assent, accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other high-ranking officials.

After this, Ms. Sitharaman went to Parliament to give the Lok Sabha her record-breaking ninth consecutive budget speech.