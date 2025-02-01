Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Day Saree: A Gift From Padma Shri Awardee Dulari Devi, Showcasing Madhubani Art

The saree worn by the Finance Minister was a special gift from Padma Shree Dulari Devi, a celebrated Madhubani artist from Bihar.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Day Saree: A Gift From Padma Shri Awardee Dulari Devi, Showcasing Madhubani Art


FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025–26 in Parliament on Saturday, her eighth in a row. Like every time, this year too, the saree she chose became an issue for discussion. This time, she donned a white saree with a dull gold border replete with black prints of intricate Madhubani art. She wore it with a bright red blouse with a thick gold border, matching her signature red bahi-khata (ledger book). A Gift from Padma Shri Awardee Dulari Devi.

The saree worn by the Finance Minister was a special gift from Dulari Devi, a celebrated Madhubani artist from Bihar. Dulari Devi, a recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2021, is renowned for her mastery of ‘Kachnhi’ (line sketching) and ‘Bharni’ (colored) styles of Madhubani art. According to sources, Devi had personally requested Sitharaman to wear the saree on Budget Day, a wish that the minister honored.

National and international-level exhibitions have carried her works; in addition to this, she also illustrated one book for Tara Books. A while ago, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, appreciated her works and recognized her artistic services.

Sitharaman’s Handloom Sarees Over Time

Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget day outfits often honor India’s great traditional textiles and handloom industry. Year by year, every saree selection has its unique cultural and historical significance.

  • 2019: She picked a pink Mangalgiri saree with the gold border belonging to Andhra Pradesh. Even this time around, she opted for bahi-khata instead of carrying the usual briefcase while releasing the budget.
  • 2020: Bright yellow saree and prosperity as well as a sign of good auspices.
  • 2021: Off-white Pochampally saree from Telangana, woven in geometric ikat patterns.
  • 2022: Bomkai saree from Odisha, this time in a deep brown fabric with very fine silver zari work.
  • 2023: A rich red silk saree with a temple border in black and gold: South Indian weaves are easy to identify from this signature temple border.
  • 2024: Off-white Mangalagiri saree from Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district with a magenta border.

Sitharaman preferred handwoven sarees continuously, which demonstrate Indian textile heritage and further helped the artisans and weavers of the country.

Madhubani Art: A Timeless Tradition

Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila art, is an art form that originates from Bihar and is characterized by intricate patterns, mythological depictions, and natural motifs. Traditionally done on walls and handmade paper, the art form has now extended to textiles, making Madhubani-painted sarees a unique blend of heritage and fashion.

With Sitharaman’s Madhubani saree making a statement on Budget Day, she once again proved her appreciation for India’s cultural heritage and the artisans who keep these traditions alive.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Here’s A Look At FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Sarees Over The Years

 

Budget 2025 Budget Day Saree Dulari Devi FM Nirmala Sitharaman

